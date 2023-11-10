Home » Understanding and Implementing WHO Recommendations for Good Mental Health
Understanding and Implementing WHO Recommendations for Good Mental Health

Understanding and Implementing WHO Recommendations for Good Mental Health

The World Health Organization (WHO) emphasizes the importance of mental health as a state of mental well-being that allows individuals to cope with life’s stressful moments, develop their skills, and contribute to their community. The institution also recommends paying attention to protective factors such as social and emotional skills and positive social interactions, which can increase resilience and well-being.

To achieve good mental health, WHO recommends reducing news time, avoiding alcohol and drug use, controlling screen time, and using social media appropriately. Additionally, the recommendations for achieving quality mental health include maintaining stable sleep routines, having a balanced diet, performing physical activity, limiting work time, cultivating affectionate relationships with family and friends, avoiding excessive screen time, and limiting alcohol and drug consumption.

In light of these recommendations, it is important to prioritize both physical and mental health. The most well-known recommendations include having a balanced and healthy diet, engaging in daily physical activity, drinking an adequate amount of water, maintaining hygiene and dental care, and avoiding alcohol consumption. These habits play a crucial role in maintaining overall health and well-being.

