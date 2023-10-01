Understanding Chronic Urticaria: An Infographic for World Chronic Urticaria Day

#MSPInfographic | World Chronic Urticaria Day

By: Estefania Santos

The chronic hives, a condition with a benign course, not infectious or contagious, and of unknown origin, are the focus of World Chronic Urticaria Day. To shed light on this condition, stress management is highlighted as an important factor in alleviating symptoms.

Stress has been found to worsen the symptomatic set of chronic urticaria, and therefore it is recommended that patients learn how to effectively manage it. This new initiative aims to provide education and support to those dealing with this chronic skin condition.

To further understand and raise awareness about chronic hives, an interactive infographic has been prepared. This infographic breaks down the facts, symptoms, and available treatment options for chronic urticaria. It serves as a valuable resource for patients, healthcare professionals, and anyone interested in learning more about this condition.

To access the infographic and learn more about chronic hives, visit www.revistamsp.com.

