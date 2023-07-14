Understanding Cookies: How They Work and Their Impact on User Privacy

Title: Understanding Cookies and Online Privacy: What You Need to Know

Subtitle: Website Usage Policy Explained

In today’s digital era, online privacy has become a major concern for internet users. As users, it is essential to understand the use of cookies and how they impact our personal data. Our website, like many others, utilizes cookies for various purposes such as ensuring proper functionality and monitoring user activities.

For a comprehensive understanding of the use of cookies, we recommend referring to the policies of renowned companies like Google, Inc. More information about Google cookies can be found at the following link: https://policies.google.com/technologies/cookies?hl=es#how-google-uses-cookies.

It is important to note that the use of cookies involves the transmission of personal data to Google, Inc., headquartered in the USA. However, Google has committed to processing European citizens’ data according to the standard contractual clauses adopted by the European Commission. These clauses ensure that data transfers between a controller established within the European Union and a processor outside the EU comply with the necessary regulations. To access the content of these standard contractual clauses, please visit the following link: Google: https://privacy.google.com/businesses/controllerterms/mccs/.

Understanding Cookies:

Cookies are small text files that websites install on users’ computers or mobile devices. They serve various functions, such as remembering user preferences, language settings, and other personalized features, so that users do not have to configure them repeatedly when revisiting the site or browsing its pages.

Types of Cookies:

Our website categorizes cookies into two general categories:

1. Technically necessary cookies: These cookies are essential for basic functions like website navigation and access to different options or services. User consent is not required to install these cookies. The following technical cookies are utilized on our website:

– catAccCookies (Provider: Own): A plugin cookie that verifies whether the Cookies Policy has been accepted. Expires after 30 days.

– PHPSESSID (Provider: Own): A cookie utilized by PHP language to identify session variables associated with data on the server. Essential for the website’s operation. Expires at the end of the session or after 24 hours.

2. Non-essential cookies: These cookies require user consent in compliance with the General Data Protection Regulations. Our website employs the following types of non-essential cookies:

– Analysis Cookies: Enables website owners to monitor and analyze user behavior and interactions with web pages.

– Advertising Cookies: Tracks and collects visitor actions on the website to provide a personalized user experience.

Specific non-essential cookies used on our website include:

– hwp_new (Provider: Holler Box): Manages the display of notifications and banner bars for new visitors. Adjustable through browser settings, expires after one day.

– hwp_visit (Provider: Holler Box): Manages the display of notifications and banner bars for recurring visitors. Adjustable through browser settings, expires after one week.

– IDE (Provider: DoubleClick, Google Inc.): Records and reports user actions on the website post-advertisement views. Facilitates targeted ad display and measuring ad effectiveness for 13 months.

– _gid (Provider: Google Analytics): Distinguishes website visitors, collects anonymous data on website usage such as the number of visitors, their sources, and pages visited. Expires after 24 hours.

– _gads (Provider: Google Analytics): Measures ad interactions on our domain, preventing repetitive ad displays for 13 months.

– DSID (Provider: Google Inc.): Identifies logged-in users on non-Google sites and remembers ad personalization preferences for two weeks.

– _ga (Provider: Google Analytics): Distinguishes individual users through their browser, remains valid for two years unless a browser change occurs.

– _gat (Provider: Google Analytics): Limits high-traffic website requests, expires after 10 minutes.

Managing Cookies:

Users have the option to deny the use of cookies, with only necessary cookies being installed for website functionality. Additionally, users can configure their installed browser options to allow, block, or remove non-essential cookies. Below are links to configure popular browsers:

– Firefox: https://support.mozilla.org/es/kb/habilitar-y-deshabilitar-cookies-sitios-web-rastrear-preferencias

– Chrome: http://support.google.com/chrome/bin/answer.py?hl=en&answer=95647

– Safari: https://support.apple.com/es-es/guide/safari/sfri11471/13.0/mac/10.15

– Explorer: https://support.microsoft.com/es-es/help/17442/windows-internet-explorer-delete-manage-cookies

Other Monitoring Technologies:

Apart from cookies, we utilize additional tracking technologies like web beacons to analyze user behavior and measure the effectiveness of our online marketing campaigns. These technologies assist in providing users with more relevant content. Users can update communication preferences and revoke consent to tracking by contacting [email protected].

In conclusion, understanding the use of cookies and taking control of your online privacy is crucial in protecting personal data. By familiarizing yourself with our website’s cookie policies and managing your cookie preferences, you exercise control over your online experience.

