Understanding Depression: What It Is, Who It Affects, and How to Know if You Have It

The Impact of Depression on Society

Everyone has experienced feelings of stress and distress at one point or another. But when does this sadness become something more? The World Health Organization states that 5% of the world‘s population has been diagnosed with depression. In Spain, nearly 3 million people have had depressive episodes, suggesting that the prominence of cases in the country is high. Maternal depression can even affect the development of children. Depression is more prominently diagnosed in women (6% compared to 4% of men) and it increases with age. The first depressive episode usually appears early in adulthood, with a possibility of recurring in 50% to 60% of cases. However, the duration of the depression varies from person to person, lasting from months to over a year.

The good news is that depression has treatment. With medical intervention, recovery is favorable and leaves no sequelae.

There are different levels of depression: mild, moderate, or severe. The levels depend on the quantity and intensity of symptoms that an individual presents. Additionally, there are different types of depressive episodes based on their recurrence. The most common type is the single-episode depressive disorder, which affects 15% of the population at least once in their lives. In primary care settings, between 6% and 8% of treated individuals meet clinical criteria for a diagnosis of major depression.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a depressive episode, the individual can present symptoms such as sadness, a feeling of emptiness, and a loss of interest or pleasure from activities that they previously enjoyed. It is essential to recognize the signs and seek appropriate help.