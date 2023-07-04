Understanding Heart Failure: Types, Symptoms, and the Importance of Early Recognition

New Treatment for Symptomatic Chronic Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction

In Italy, approximately one million people suffer from heart failure, a condition in which the heart fails to effectively pump blood to the rest of the body. Among these cases, there are two different main forms: heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF). While there are treatments available for HFrEF, there has been an unmet clinical need for HFpEF, which affects about 50% of people hospitalized for symptomatic chronic heart failure.

However, there is good news for patients with HFpEF. A new drug called empaglifozin has recently been approved and is now reimbursable for the treatment of adult patients with symptomatic chronic heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. This drug represents a significant breakthrough in treatment options for this specific form of heart failure.

Francesco Dentali, President of FADOI (Federation of Associations of Hospital Internist Managers), explains the importance of this new treatment. He states that hospitalizations for symptomatic chronic heart failure with preserved ejection fraction heavily affect both the survival and quality of life of patients. Therefore, the ability to use a highly effective drug like empaglifozin to reduce re-hospitalizations regardless of ejection fraction is a game-changer for healthcare professionals and patients alike.

It is crucial to avoid hospitalizations for heart failure as they tend to worsen the prognosis for patients. With each hospital admission, the condition tends to progress, leading to further complications in the heart and circulation. Patients must be aware of the subtle nature of heart failure and take proactive measures to maintain their health. This includes controlling lifestyle habits, such as engaging in physical activity, following a healthy diet, and adhering to the prescribed treatment plan.

Recognizing the warning signs of decompensation is essential in managing heart failure. Some of these signs include edema (accumulation of fluid in various parts of the body), respiratory difficulties, fatigue, lack of appetite, and a rapid heartbeat. While these symptoms may not always be specific to heart failure, they should serve as indicators to seek medical attention.

With the introduction of empaglifozin as a reimbursable treatment, there is newfound hope for patients with symptomatic chronic heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. This breakthrough medication offers an unprecedented therapeutic opportunity and may significantly improve the prognosis and quality of life for those affected by this condition in Italy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

