Understanding Hyperhidrosis: Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment Options

Headline: Dermatologist offers advice on treating hyperhidrosis

Date: 04 September 2023

In a recent interview with Dr. Maurizio Nudo, head of Dermatology at Humanitas Castelli in Bergamo, he discussed the causes and available treatments for hyperhidrosis, a condition of excessive sweating.

Dr. Nudo explained that sweat is the body’s natural thermoregulator, helping to reset the body’s temperature during physical exertion or emotional states. However, in cases of hyperhidrosis, the sweating mechanism becomes altered, leading to an uncontrolled increase in sweat production.

Hyperhidrosis mainly affects the palmar and axillary areas, causing mild to severe degrees of excessive sweating. This can be especially disabling in interpersonal relationships due to the discomfort it causes. The condition can also lead to embarrassing situations, such as wet patches on clothing or the formation of drops on the forehead.

There are two types of hyperhidrosis: essential and secondary. Essential hyperhidrosis is the most common form and usually begins at a young age with no specific causes. Secondary hyperhidrosis can be a symptom of underlying conditions such as hyperthyroidism, neoplasms, obesity, or menopause.

The treatment approach for hyperhidrosis starts with topical antiperspirant drugs containing 20% aluminum hydroxide. These drugs can be in the form of creams or powder to be dissolved in water and applied to the affected areas. In moderate to severe cases, radiofrequency is used to restore the correct functioning of sweat glands. Botulinum toxin injections are also an option for axillary hyperhidrosis. This treatment blocks the synapses connecting the nervous system and sweat glands, providing relief for up to 5-6 months.

According to Dr. Nudo, these treatments can greatly improve the quality of life for individuals with hyperhidrosis, especially adolescents and young adults.

The article concludes by highlighting the importance of seeking medical advice for proper diagnosis and treatment of hyperhidrosis.

Source: Tgcom24

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

