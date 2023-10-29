Understanding Psoriasis and Its Differentiating Factors

Psoriasis: A Common Skin Condition Causing Misdiagnosis

By: Jhoser Bermúdez Guerrero

October 27, 2023

Psoriasis, a chronic and incurable skin disease, is often mistaken for other conditions such as neurodermatitis, causing confusion and delays in treatment. Dr. Néstor Sánchez, head of the Department of Dermatology at the Ponce School of Medicine, Ponce Health Sciences University, sheds light on the characteristics, diagnosis, and treatment options for this prevalent condition.

Psoriasis is defined by the Mayo Clinic as a long-term illness that can cause pain, sleep disturbances, and difficulty concentrating. It manifests in cycles, with flares lasting weeks or months before subsiding. Common triggers for psoriasis include infections, cuts, or burns.

One of the most common manifestations of psoriasis is psoriasis vulgaris, characterized by scaly patches on the skin. These patches are commonly found on the elbows, knees, and head, but can also appear in other areas of the body.

The diagnosis of psoriasis involves identifying distinct characteristics, such as the Auspitz phenomenon. This phenomenon, known as a key indicator of psoriasis, occurs when the removal of silvery white scales leads to bleeding due to the proximity of blood vessels to the scales.

According to Dr. Sánchez, psoriasis often occurs in areas prone to trauma, such as the elbows, knees, and head. It is also commonly associated with stress and genetic factors. Patients with a family history of psoriasis are more likely to develop the condition, and it is often accompanied by psoriatic arthritis in later years.

Differentiating psoriasis from other skin conditions, such as neurodermatitis or seborrheic dermatitis, is crucial for effective treatment. Psoriasis on the head should not be confused with dandruff, as it is more severe and affects areas with sebaceous glands.

Various treatment options are available for managing psoriasis, including the use of topical steroids. Dr. Sánchez advises caution in using fluorinated steroids on the face and neck, as they can cause skin atrophy. Itching, a common symptom of psoriasis, can be managed with antihistamines.

Dr. Sánchez emphasizes the importance of consulting a dermatologist for an accurate diagnosis and effective management of psoriasis. Self-diagnosis can lead to complications and delay proper treatment.

Psoriasis remains a significant skin condition affecting a large portion of the global population. With proper diagnosis and treatment, patients can manage the symptoms and improve their quality of life.

