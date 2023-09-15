Understanding Sepsis: Diagnosing Infections and Identifying High Procalcitonin Levels

Sepsis Diagnosis: Procalcitonin Test Revealed as Reliable Indicator

By: MSP Editorial

#MSPDWorldSepsisDay – Sepsis, a potentially life-threatening condition, often stems from infections in the lungs, stomach, kidneys, or bladder. Thankfully, medical professionals now have a reliable tool at their disposal to diagnose sepsis – the procalcitonin test.

Procalcitonin is a substance produced by the body in response to bacterial infections. A high level of procalcitonin in the blood may indicate the presence of a serious infection or sepsis. As a result, the procalcitonin test has proven to be an invaluable tool in diagnosing sepsis promptly, allowing for immediate medical interventions.

The test works by measuring the levels of procalcitonin in a patient’s blood sample. Medical professionals can then determine the severity of the infection or sepsis and tailor treatment accordingly. This not only helps prevent potential complications but also improves outcomes for patients.

