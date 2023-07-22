Understanding the Critical Environmental Limit: How Much Heat Can the Human Body Handle?

Extreme Heat: The Silent Killer of Summer Season

Heatstroke is a real medical emergency and unfortunately, it can be fatal. Extreme heat and humidity can put stress on the heart, making it the first organ to be affected by the increase in temperatures caused by climate change.

Despite the health risks, there have been limited studies attempting to identify the “critical environmental limit” – the temperature and humidity limits beyond which heat can cause damage to health. However, things are changing.

The climate emergency forces experts to constantly question how hot the human body can tolerate without taking risks. For years, a research group from Pennsylvania State University has maintained that a wet bulb temperature of 35°C is overrated. They have now discovered the actual heat that the body can handle, the damage it can cause, and who is most at risk.

The temperature is not the only variable to consider within the “heat-health equation.” The percentage of humidity also plays a vital role in defining the amount of heat that the human body can regulate. If crossed, the body temperature will continue to rise uncontrollably, causing overheating. To measure this limitation, the PennState research group analyzed the bodily response of healthy young adults to increases in temperature and humidity. They found that a wet bulb temperature of 31°C is sufficient to exceed the critical environmental limit.

Knowing how much heat our body can bear, it is important to understand the risks of damage to health. When the temperature rises, the heart and respiratory system have to work harder, leading to palpitations, arrhythmias, heart attacks, and heatstroke. High temperatures can thin the blood, causing a decrease in blood pressure and resulting in symptoms such as asthenia, tiredness, edema, and accentuated varicose veins. Humidity worsens the situation as it restricts the body’s ability to disperse heat through sweat, leading to dehydration and increased heart rate.

Everyone is potentially at risk of heatstroke, including healthy individuals. However, certain groups are more vulnerable, such as the elderly, children, and heart patients. Women, especially those of small constitution, are at higher risk due to thinner arteries, lower coronary reserve, and a naturally faster heartbeat. Staying hydrated is essential, and consulting a doctor to determine the appropriate amount of fluids to consume is recommended.

As the summer season approaches, it is crucial to be aware of the dangers associated with extreme heat. Taking necessary precautions, staying hydrated, and being mindful of vulnerable individuals can help prevent heat-related illnesses and fatalities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

