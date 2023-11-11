Understanding the Dangers of High Cholesterol: Prevention and Threshold Values

High Cholesterol: The Silent Killer

Cholesterol may be invisible and silent, but it can cause serious damage to your health. According to Fabrizio Oliva, president of the National Association of Hospital Cardiologists (Anmco), high cholesterol levels, along with high blood pressure and blood sugar, can significantly increase the risk of heart attack and stroke. As approximately half of Italians have high or low cholesterol limits, this issue affects a significant portion of the population.

Oliva stresses the importance of monitoring cholesterol levels from an early age, with men advised to be aware of their values around the age of 40, and women at 50. He emphasizes that understanding one’s starting value is crucial to monitor the evolution over time.

Bad or LDL cholesterol, Oliva explains, can be a time bomb, causing damage by adhering to the arteries and leading to atherosclerosis, plaques, and thrombi, which can trigger heart attacks and strokes.

Threshold values for cholesterol levels vary depending on the individual’s clinical history and characteristics. While the LDL should ideally be below 100 mg/dl, it is essential for each person to consider their overall cardiovascular risk.

Despite the significant impact of high cholesterol on heart health, there is still a low perception of the risk in Italy. Oliva urges individuals to consult their doctors for a more comprehensive evaluation and consider preventive measures, such as regular screenings and lifestyle adjustments.

To prevent high cholesterol values, Oliva recommends avoiding high blood pressure, diabetes, overweight, and high blood sugar levels. He advises incorporating physical activity, a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, legumes, and oily fish, and minimal consumption of salt, alcohol, and processed foods.

Oliva also highlights the importance of adhering to anti-cholesterol therapies, as abandoning these medications can lead to adverse health consequences. He encourages individuals, especially those who have already experienced a heart attack or cardiovascular episode, to prioritize these therapies, emphasizing their effectiveness and minimal side effects.

The key to addressing high cholesterol lies in raising awareness, regular monitoring, and proactive lifestyle changes to ensure long-term heart health for all.

Share this: Facebook

X

