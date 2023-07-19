Understanding the Difference: Chalazion vs. Sty – Exploring Misconceptions about Eye Infections

Let’s explore the types of eye infections that are often confused with each other

LECCO – The eyes they are a very delicate organ of our body, by conformation and position. And there are several causes that can cause discomfort and redness. When eyelid inflammation is noted, terms such as are often used interchangeably chalazion e sty. In reality, these are diseases of different origins, which should not be confused, let’s find out more together with the ophthalmologists of the In Salus Medical Center in Lecco.

L’sty is the inflammation of a follicle present in the eyelids, to be precise Zeiss glands. These sebaceous glands, located at the base of the eyelashes, can become inflamed due to staphylococcus.

Inflammation occurs through a small growth yellowish-white in color, located at the root of the eyelash. The area affected by stye is accompanied by swelling and redness of the eyelids. Typically, this type of infection tends to spontaneously regress, through the leakage of purulent content within a few days. The growth should not be squeezed, but it is instead advisable to cleanse the area with special disinfectant solutions and moisten it using sterile solutions. Furthermore, as long as there is inflammation, it is best to avoid wearing makeup or contact lenses. In case of chronicity, surgical removal may be necessary.

When we talk about chalazion instead, we mean one small cyst caused by inflammation of one or more meibomian glands, which are arranged transversely in the lower and upper eyelids and produce the lipid component of tears. In case of occlusion of the excretory duct, the product of the gland – instead of being expelled through tears – accumulates, causing the increase in volume of the gland itself and the consequent painful inflammation. In addition, if the chalazion is large, the support of the thickened eyelid can also lead to astigmatism. This type of eye infection should not be underestimated and, above all, if it persists or tends to recur, it is advisable to carry out a eye examination.

The cause of the chalazion infection can be different:

– for personal predisposition; especially if combined with stress; due to an unbalanced diet too rich in fat or they can be linked to gastrointestinal diseases (such as spastic colitis)

The cure of chalazion requires the use of antibiotics to counteract any superinfections, but also of cortisone, which can reduce swelling and help purulent material escape. The gradual reduction of swelling indicates that the chalazion is healing. In the event that the pharmacological therapy is not curative, a surgery on an outpatient basis. The choice of the operation will be at the discretion of the surgeon, who will evaluate the site of the chalazion, the patient’s conditions and his age.

