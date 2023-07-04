Title: Understanding the Effects of Physical Activity on Blood Sugar Levels in Diabetic Patients

Intense physical activity can lead to fluctuations in blood sugar levels, which may be a cause for concern among individuals with diabetes. A concerned son has sought answers regarding his father’s increased blood sugar levels following prolonged and intense physical activity in a recently submitted query. In response, Stefano Parini, a renowned internist at Ausl Ferrara’s Association of Diabetologists, sheds light on this phenomenon, offering valuable insights into the issue.

Parini begins by explaining that intense physical activity triggers the release of adrenaline, a hormone known to raise blood sugar levels. Hence, the increase in blood sugar after the father’s extended mountain hike should not come as a surprise. It must be noted that consistent physical activity, tailored to the individual’s fitness level, is a crucial component of managing diabetes effectively, in conjunction with proper nutrition.

Citing scientific evidence, Parini emphasizes the recommended amount of physical activity diabetic patients should engage in. The guidelines suggest a weekly total of at least 150 minutes of moderate to intense intensity physical activity, or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise. These activities should be spread across a minimum of three days per week, with no more than two consecutive days without exercise.

However, Parini advises caution when it comes to strenuous and occasional physical activities, such as the three-hour mountain walk mentioned by the concerned son. It is advisable for individuals to consult their family doctor and trusted diabetologist before undertaking such exertions. Parini refrains from commenting specifically on the father’s glycemic control, lacking essential reference elements such as the most recent HbA1c values and current therapy details.

Prior to engaging in intense physical efforts, Parini suggests evaluating blood sugar levels, if possible, to determine if they are within a normal range. Additionally, he recommends monitoring urinary ketones, which can indicate early signs of insulin deficiency. Anomalous readings should serve as a red flag, indicating the need to postpone the physical activity. Adequate and continuous water intake is also crucial during all physical exertion, especially in the presence of hyperglycemia.

In conclusion, diabetic individuals should be aware that intense physical activity can lead to temporary spikes in blood sugar levels due to the hormone adrenaline. While regular exercise is vital for blood sugar control, it is essential to consult a healthcare professional before engaging in intense activities. Monitoring blood sugar levels and ensuring hydration during physical exertion are crucial factors in managing diabetes effectively.

The concerned son is advised to consult with his father’s healthcare team regarding his recent blood sugar readings and therapy plan. The upcoming check-up at the Diabetic Center will help determine the adequacy of the current treatment approach.

