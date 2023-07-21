Understanding the Four Faces of Long Covid: Implications for Risk and Treatment

New Study Identifies Four Different Types of Long Covid and Risk Factors Associated

A recent multicenter study led by the Infectious Diseases department at the University of Verona has classified Long Covid into four distinct clinical pictures, shedding new light on the debilitating syndrome that affects millions of individuals worldwide. The findings were published today in the eClinical Medicine journal of the Lancet group as part of the European project “Orchestra.”

Long Covid, a condition characterized by persistent symptoms following a SARS-CoV-2 infection, has been known to cause chronic fatigue, headaches, memory loss, respiratory symptoms, muscle and joint pain, and nervous system issues such as loss of touch and smell. However, this new study has revealed that there are four distinct types of Long Covid, each with different manifestations and potential causes.

The first type is characterized by chronic fatigue, headaches, and memory loss. The second type predominantly exhibits respiratory symptoms such as coughing and shortness of breath. The third type primarily presents with muscle and joint pain. Lastly, the fourth type affects the nervous system, leading to a loss of touch and smell.

According to the researchers, these four types are likely different clinical conditions that arise as a result of the aftermath of a SARS-CoV-2 infection, and they can persist for years, significantly impacting the lives of affected individuals.

The study also provides valuable insights into the risk factors associated with each type of Long Covid. Women are found to be more susceptible to developing chronic fatigue, pain, and neurological symptoms. Individuals who had pre-existing lung diseases before the infection are at a higher risk of experiencing respiratory-type Long Covid. Those who experienced gastrointestinal symptoms during the acute phase of the infection are more likely to develop chronic fatigue. In addition, individuals who initially presented loss of touch or smell are also at risk of developing respiratory and fatigue symptoms.

The researchers also highlight potential preventive measures. The study reveals that individuals who have received vaccinations, cortisone-based treatments, or monoclonal antibodies during the infection have a significantly reduced risk of developing Long Covid.

The study followed 1,796 patients from five different countries over a two-year period. These patients underwent various tests and surveys to assess the long-term effects of Covid-19 on their quality of life after 3, 6, and 12 months. Astonishingly, 57% of patients reported at least one symptom one year after their initial infection.

By utilizing advanced machine learning techniques, the researchers were able to categorize the patients into the four different clinical pictures, allowing for a more comprehensive understanding of the syndrome. The study also identified new factors, including gastrointestinal symptoms and the use of cortisone in initial treatments, that may influence the development of Long Covid.

While this study lays a crucial foundation for future research, it is not conclusive. Ongoing studies involving numerous cohorts of the population, patients, and healthcare professionals across various regions are expected to provide further insights into Long Covid.

Nevertheless, the Orchestra project study represents a significant step forward in combating the multifaceted syndrome and offers hope for better identification of at-risk individuals and the development of new treatments. With a clearer understanding of Long Covid, researchers can now focus their efforts on unravelling the causes and mechanisms behind this challenging condition – ultimately providing relief for those affected by the long-lasting consequences of Covid-19.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

