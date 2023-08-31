Understanding the Impact of Food Choices on Hunger and How to Overcome It

Sense of hunger and how to counter it

There are foods that you should avoid not because they are necessarily harmful, but rather because they make you hungry. The success of a diet, if done to lose weight, largely depends on the choice of foods to eat. Sometimes you decide to eat foods, believing that they are low in calories or that, in any case, they allow for considerable weight loss, only to then discover that you are hungrier than before.

Exactly for this reason, knowing the foods we consume is really important, in order to be able to integrate them into our daily diet in the best way. For example, there is a belief that salad is an excellent ally for a diet, but what if we told you that it could make you feel hungry more quickly?

One often notices clear difficulty following a low-calorie diet, as it really seems that our body doesn’t want to get used to a lower calorie intake. But what if it didn’t depend on the number of calories, but on the food you choose for your meals?

So here are some little secrets that will help you succeed in your low-calorie diet to lose weight. Remember to replace the foods that we will indicate below with others that are highly satiating. It will be of great help to you and losing weight will be very simple.

Be careful what you eat

Artificial sweeteners are to be avoided. Unexpectedly high quantities are found in many foods that are considered dietetic. It’s a pity that they override the body’s ability to judge how many calories it is ingesting. So the result is that you end up consuming too much food. Likewise, it is often believed that crackers are dietetic. Nothing could be further from the truth. They are carbohydrates that are digested quickly for an almost immediate sense of hunger.

We do not recommend salty snacks that consist of chips in envelopes or similar. Rich in sodium, they make you thirsty. It’s a pity that this feeling is confused with hunger, and you continue to eat uncontrollably. Finally, the salad. It is not a balanced dish, and you will probably find yourself having to fight sleep for most of the day. So okay with salad, but only if you can accompany it with proteins and carbohydrates.

Also pay attention to what you drink

For example, alcohol is the bearer of empty calories. If you want to lose weight, you should avoid it. The body is unable to store alcohol, and therefore, for disposing of it, it will have to use up your glycogen stores. Furthermore, research on this subject tells us that alcohol makes the brain believe that it is hungry, increasing appetite and making an irresistible desire for junk food come about.

Finally, fruit juices are also to be avoided because they are rich in sugars. They increase blood sugar, leaving a desire for food. It is better to choose chewable foods.

Taking care of your food choices and being aware of the effects they can have on hunger can greatly impact the success of your weight loss journey. By avoiding certain foods and opting for more satiating options, you can stay satisfied and stick to your low-calorie diet. Additionally, paying attention to what you drink, like avoiding alcohol and sugar-rich juices, will further support your weight loss goals. Stay mindful of your choices, and you’ll find losing weight to be a simpler and more manageable task.