Home » Understanding the Link Between Pregnancy and Thrombosis: An Infographic Guide
Health

Understanding the Link Between Pregnancy and Thrombosis: An Infographic Guide

by admin
Understanding the Link Between Pregnancy and Thrombosis: An Infographic Guide

Estefania Santos
October 13, 2023

#MSPInfographic | Did you know that pregnant women have a higher risk of developing thrombosis? This is due to hormonal changes and increased pressure in the veins of the pelvis.

Learn more about thrombosis with this infographic that we have prepared for you. Visit www.revistamsp.com to learn more.

#MSP: The place where doctors, health professionals, and patients can connect. #MSPLidersPioneers #MSPLegadoQueInspira

Ready to be published.

See also  Berlusconi: another quiet night at the San Raffaele. Daughter Marina's visit last night - Politics

You may also like

Thrombosis in children, who is most at risk...

Saving on Drugs: The Complete List of Equivalent...

Peak season for respiratory infections: washing your hands...

write a title for this article The Patient...

VITREO-RETINAL SURGERY: TWO SURGERIES LIVE WORLDWIDE AT SANT’ANNA...

New Hope for Treating Multiple Sclerosis: Discovery of...

Current diagnostic focus: Intestinal barrier – Confocal laser...

Compensatory measure for the recognition of the qualification...

The Importance of Recognizing and Addressing Thyroid Problems:...

Diabetes mellitus: Recognize and treat exocrine pancreatic insufficiency...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy