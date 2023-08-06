Understanding the Microbial Factors Contributing to Cervical Cancer Risk in Women: A Study on the Cervicovaginal Microbiota and HPV Prevalence in Puerto Rican Women

Title: Study Reveals Relationship Between Cervicovaginal Microbiota and Cervical Cancer Risk in Puerto Rican Women

By: Luisa Ochoa

August 04, 2023

A study conducted by the Medical Sciences Campus has uncovered a significant relationship between the composition of the cervicovaginal microbiota and the prevalence of Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) in women at risk of cervical cancer in Puerto Rico. Led by Dr. Filipa Godoy, the research sheds light on the importance of understanding this microbial factor for the health of Puerto Rican women.

The study, published in the esteemed journal “mSystems” by the American Society for Microbiology (ASM), included 294 women of reproductive age who were not pregnant, as well as pregnant and postmenopausal women. By utilizing 16S ribosomal gene amplicon sequencing techniques, the team characterized the cervical-vaginal microbiota and its correlation to HPV infection and the development of cervical lesions.

Dr. Filipa Godoy, professor at the UPR School of Medicine, stated, “This study is an important step toward understanding microbial factors that could contribute to the risk of cervical cancer in women Puerto Ricans.” The findings suggest that the composition of the cervicovaginal microbiota may be related to the probability of developing cervical lesions, regardless of HPV infection. Even asymptomatic women without HPV infections have low levels of Lactobacillus, the bacteria responsible for protecting the vaginal barrier.

The results also revealed a high diversity of microbiota in the vagina, with certain bacteria associated with differences in cervical disease. Pregnant women in their second and third trimesters exhibited changes in their microbiota, with a decrease in diversity and an increase in protective bacteria in preparation for childbirth. Menopausal women, on the other hand, displayed unprecedented microbial diversity and a higher proportion of anaerobic bacteria compared to women of reproductive age.

The study also highlighted the presence of high-risk types of HPV (HPV-HR) not covered by current vaccines, adding urgency to the need for ongoing vaccination efforts, vaginal health education, and further investigation into the complex interaction between the microbiota, HPV, and cervical cancer risk.

Dr. Josefina Romaguera, Professor of Ob-Gyn at the Medical Sciences Campus and clinical leader of the project, emphasized the importance of addressing cervical cancer from a holistic perspective that considers both microbiological and medical factors. The team, which also provides infection prevention services, continues their work by following a group of women over time to unravel the role of the microbiota in viral infection persistence and cancer development, with the hope of contributing to the prevention and treatment of cervical cancer in Puerto Rico.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

