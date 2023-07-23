Climate Change Brings Awareness to Nile Fever: A Clarification

Climate change is not only altering the environment but also bringing new health hazards to the forefront. One such disease that has emerged is Nile fever, also known as West Nile Virus. However, it is important to clarify the nature of this disease and prevent unnecessary panic.

In recent times, discussions on climate change have often been characterized by alarmism. Skilful use of words triggers immediate reactions, prompting individuals to seek knowledge to protect themselves. While this is a normal response, it is essential not to succumb to fear and panic. The excessive use of alarming terms can lead to loss of credibility and confusion.

To truly understand the facts, it is crucial to consult reliable sources. In the case of health-related information, the ISS (Istituto Superiore di Sanità) is a trustworthy reference. On their website, one can find information about various health issues, including new diseases circulating in Italy, such as those caused by the West Nile virus.

The virus, as the name suggests, was not common in our region, but climate change has facilitated the proliferation of mosquitoes capable of carrying it. The West Nile virus was initially isolated in the 1930s in Uganda and gradually spread to Africa, Asia, Australia, America, and Europe. While there have been reported cases in Italy, the situation is currently under control.

It is crucial to understand that the West Nile virus is not transmitted from person to person but rather through mosquito bites. In very rare cases, transmission through blood transfusion or organ transplantation has been reported. The virus affects humans and certain animals, including mammals, dogs, cats, horses, and birds.

Symptoms of West Nile virus typically appear within 2 to 20 days after infection. It is worth noting that only 20% of those infected experience symptoms, while the rest remain asymptomatic. For those who do show signs, the symptoms resemble those of the flu, including headache, red eyes, fever, nausea, weakness, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, and skin disorders.

Generally, the disease runs its course within a few days to a few weeks for healthy individuals. However, severe symptoms occur in approximately 1 in 150 people. These symptoms may include confusion, disorientation, tremors, vision disturbances, numbness, convulsions, and, in the worst cases, paralysis, encephalitis, neurological damage, coma, and even death. Very serious effects occur in only 1 in 1000 people.

At present, there are no vaccines to prevent West Nile virus infection, although some are under study. Treatment primarily focuses on alleviating symptoms and managing any complications that may arise. The disease usually resolves in a few days or weeks, depending on the individual.

Preventing mosquito bites is the best defense against West Nile virus. Following general guidelines issued by the ISS and the government is essential. These include using mosquito nets or repellents when outdoors, wearing light-colored clothes, and removing stagnant water sources from gardens and surrounding areas.

If infected with the West Nile virus, regular monitoring by a healthcare professional is necessary to prevent the disease from worsening and to minimize the risk of serious effects, albeit rare.

Awareness is critical in combating climate change-related health hazards. By understanding the facts, we can protect ourselves and prevent unnecessary panic. With the right knowledge and preventive measures, we can minimize the risks associated with Nile fever and other climate change-induced diseases.