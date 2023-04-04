WELT: Why is it starting to suck at all?

Dirk Bockmühl: There are different possibilities for odor formation. Not everyone knows that fresher Urine of healthy people does not smell particularly strong in general, only the involvement of bacteria makes it stink. Bacteria also live on our skin, which get into the textile and enjoy all sorts of excretions there, be it faeces or urine or simply sweat, skin cells or body fat. If they are metabolized, it starts to smell. Bacteria and fungi can use all of this very well, or to put it another way: food shortages for bacteria and fungi are not really an issue here.

WELT: Okay, let’s say, the smell doesn’t bother you, you don’t get an infection either, but suddenly an itchy crotch appears. Where is he from?