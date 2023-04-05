Home Health Underwear: How germs feel most comfortable in the crotch – The consequences of dirty panties
Health

Underwear: How germs feel most comfortable in the crotch – The consequences of dirty panties

by admin
Underwear: How germs feel most comfortable in the crotch – The consequences of dirty panties

WELT: Why is it starting to suck at all?

Dirk Bockmühl: There are different possibilities for odor formation. Not everyone knows that fresher Urine of healthy people does not smell particularly strong in general, only the involvement of bacteria makes it stink. Bacteria also live on our skin, which get into the textile and enjoy all sorts of excretions there, be it faeces or urine or simply sweat, skin cells or body fat. If they are metabolized, it starts to smell. Bacteria and fungi can use all of this very well, or to put it another way: food shortages for bacteria and fungi are not really an issue here.

WELT: Okay, let’s say, the smell doesn’t bother you, you don’t get an infection either, but suddenly an itchy crotch appears. Where is he from?

See also  5 useful tips to cure our baby's colic without using drugs

You may also like

Healthcare: the new Emergency-Urgency – Healthcare medical department...

No improvement in drug supply security through restrictions...

Searches by the Guardia di Finanza in the...

Sick leave at record high! – Health education

Psoriasis, European green light for the tablet that...

“Today half the world’s population is at risk...

Despite the increase in contributions, there are hardly...

“Big Brother Vip”, Nikita reconciles with his parents

I am 75 years old and I no...

Silvio Berlusconi hospitalized again at San Raffaele. He’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy