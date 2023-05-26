UNDRESSED: Unobravo’s campaign invites us to strip ourselves of prejudices about psychotherapy

On the morning of May 22nd Milano she woke up with a particular guerrilla. The city dressed up hundreds of hangers, which have invaded the most iconic squares and streets of the Lombard capital. Hanging on each one, one orange t-shirt with the logo UNDRESSED and the inscription “Prejudices are barriers to be stripped of. The path to psychological well-being starts here”.

In each shirt there is a print that reproduces a cliché about the figure of the psychologist. Over 20 different messages, also posted on the page @undressedexperience, which appeared on Instagram in early May. There is behind the mysterious communication campaign You bravo, the online psychology service that has been working for years to make people aware of mental health. .

Getting rid of prejudices is essential to cultivate one’s psychological well-being

Countryside UNDRESSED it goes beyond sponsoring a service. It is in fact deliberately “unbranded” to try to reach as many people as possible. The goal is create a healthier culture on mental health compared to where we come from, where stigma is predominant. “Whoever is invested with erroneous beliefs, if he doesn’t have a second point of view, comes to believe them. Many of those written on T-shirts, “I’m not crazy”, “He listens to me because I pay him”, “I might as well talk to a friend”, are things that are often heard from friends, relatives and strangers. We often resign ourselves and adapt to difficulties as if they were inevitable. For example to dysfunctional dynamics in the family or to having constant anxiety. Instead, a lot could be done », he says Daniel De StefanoCEO and founder of Unobravo.

«From an early age we are taught to take that specific medicine for headaches. While if we have a mental health problem we are not trained. We fail to even recognize difficulties much more basic than a real mental disorder. As a result, help is not even sought. Even the emotions are very often suffocated and not accepted. There are tons of studies that show how those who do not have good contact with their emotions also develop physical illnesses. This has an impact on us and on the people who love us», continues De Stefano.

How to overcome the fear of “getting naked” in front of the psychologist?

“You can undress in so many ways. I can do it immediately or I can take off some of my shirt first, bare my shoulder, then some of my belly. This is a metaphor to say that the journey with a psychologist does not force us to do anything. One has to reach state of mutual trust and as in all interpersonal relationships, everyone has their own times. The psychologist is trained to welcome people who are more or less ready, introverted or who can’t wait to undress. The message I’d like to send is of do not be discouraged if the therapeutic alliance is not formed and try another professional», explains the founder of Unobravo.

The feeling goes beyond the academic preparation. A real relationship must be established between the psychologist and the patient and it takes time and patience. «Sometimes it is within a relationship that important things happen in our lives and that can lead us to feel better or worse. The one with the psychologist has very similar mechanisms, with the difference that the person on the other side is very prepared. He’s not a friend, he’s not a boyfriend and he’s not a dad. He has designed to be in that relationship, to be transformative».

UNDRESSED EXPERIENCE has the benefits of a session with the psychologist tested

On the days of 27 and 28 Mayin Largo La Foppa in Milan a real confessional will be placed. Unobravo will welcome visitors to its UNDRESSED EXPERIENCEa protected, welcoming and soundproofed environment for release thoughts, moods and emotions. The Unobravo therapists will welcome the participants, who will guide and encourage them to enter the room to get naked. All those who enter the room will be given the opportunity to anonymously record an audio lasting 1 minute. Everyone will be able to express what he wants or feels at that moment.

A very intimate experience that it can also be experienced from home. Those who will not be able to participate in the event in person will in fact be able to access the virtual room on the site undressedexperience.com and share your audio message. So anyone can experience that feeling of well-being that you feel when you are able to give voice to your thoughts. Feeling listened to, understood, welcomedas happens during a psychological session.

The innovation of psychological support with online therapy

The idea of ​​Unobravo was born during the period of stay abroad of its founder Danila De Stefano, Neapolitan, born in 1992 and graduated with honors in Clinical Psychology. It was precisely the difficulty of finding psychological help in her mother tongue in London that prompted her to create remote therapeutic support. She realizes that theaccessibility of care is an issue which involves many expats.

Since 2019, Unobravo has been offering a qualified service at an affordable price that can be used by the user wherever he is. He responded to a need of many people, which then exploded during the 2020 pandemic. «When I started there was a lot of distrust. A bit like all strong changes, it has brought about skepticism, worries, fears which are not yet completely dissolved. It can be said that Covid acted as an accelerator. Both psychologists and patients were forced to try online therapy and realized it wasn’t so bad,” says De Stefano.

«There are obviously many differences, for example you lose some of the body language. While one of the pros of online therapy is that it’s a lot easier to maintain a continuous therapeutic path, because it is more flexible. Even from scientific studies it turns out to be an excellent alternative for those who prefer it or prefer it for life needs. For the majority of the problems that come to us, it is avalid option. Then there are those that must be approached with teamwork and possibly in an adequate structure, but they are precisely a minority. Face-to-face therapy will then continue to be chosen by people who prefer to meet the psychologist in the office», specifies De Stefano.

Among young people there are more and more psychological difficulties

«There are studies conducted by the Order of Psychologists which show that 80% of those requesting therapy are under the age of 38, so we are talking about a young group. Up until just two years ago, the average of those seeking face-to-face therapy was 40 years old. Many studies show that the pandemic has impacted everyone, but especially young people. Surely there has been an increase in psychological difficulties. On the other hand, I am convinced that it is a cultural issue. Before we were more reluctant and reticent. Now young people talk about it much more naturally».

Is psychotherapy good for everyone?

«The psychotherapist tries to give personal tools. Not to make it change, but to give it more possibilities of behavior and thought. It helps to be less rigid, to have more choices and consequently, a much higher quality of life. It means to mature more awareness and mental flexibility. On the contrary, not doing it means remaining in one’s own patterns and, if they are dysfunctional, maintaining them with all the consequent suffering. The psychologist cures and transforms and also makes you grow on a personal level. Growth is not necessarily something that presupposes a serious problem. The psychologist should be seen as one resource in these terms», conclude Danila De Stefano.

The UNDRESSED initiative will continue throughout the month of May

UNDRESSED accompanies people in a real path that lasts until the end of May, the month dedicated to mental health. The most significant extracts of the messages collected will create an audio-story and other contents that will be published on the social channels of the campaign and of Unobravo. The multi-voiced testimonies can be a stimulus and support for those who will listen to them. The company wants to help normalize access to therapy and make it more inclusive and accessibleto give life to a world in which people’s psychological well-being is truly a priority.

