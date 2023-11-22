Unethical Pharmaceutical Marketing | SaluteInternational

Adriano Cattaneo

Self-regulatory rules and codes are unable to curb collusion between the pharmaceutical industry and professionals. All that remains, probably, is to appeal to healthcare professionals to become aware of the damage to health and the healthcare system, as well as to their reputation, caused by the current rules on sponsorships and, more generally, by pharmaceutical marketing.

My 25 readers (of Manzonian memory) will now be tired of always reading the same things. I wrote about dependence on commercial interests in January 2020.[1] Not that it was new, it had been talked about for decades, but in that article I took up some possible remedies proposed by a series of articles in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) in different sectors: research, training and clinical practice. Neither the remedies proposed by the BMJ nor my attempts to disseminate them seem to have had any effect. Big Pharma, but also Big Food, Big Drink, Big Alcohol and other transnational business conglomerates continue to interact, often by lavishing money, with health professionals and their associations, as well as with politics, to influence consumption, increase profits and, as a non-secondary consequence, cause damage to the health of individuals and populations.[2] Less than three months ago I picked up a BMJ article reporting Big Pharma payments to Britain’s Royal Colleges. I ended my article like this: “It is up to us, informed healthcare professionals, to be aware of this, refuse payments and inform citizens, so that these economic pressures do not cause damage.”[3] Conclusion perhaps due to lost hopes of a political remedy, from above, with laws and regulations that prohibit financial interactions between commercial actors and health professionals, with their associations.

The two authors of another article of the BMJ.[4] The article starts from an already known premise: the self-regulation codes, of Big Pharma in this case, but also of any other group of commercial actors, are useless.[5] The example cited is that of ABPI, the Association of British Pharmaceutical Companies, corresponding to our local Farmindustria. The ABPI has had a self-regulatory code since 1993, but this, to cite the latest case, has not stopped its major affiliate, Novo Nordisk, from paying millions of pounds to obesity charities , to National Health Service (NHS) trusts, to Royal Colleges, to GP practices, to Continuing Medical Education (CME) providers, to universities, to NICE (National Institute for Health and Care Excellence) consultants and to a group of parliamentarians to encourage the registration and marketing of a questionable weight-loss drug.[3] It is true that the ABPI later imposed a 24-month suspension on Novo Nordisk, but by then the damage had been done.

Furthermore, the ABPI self-regulation code is voluntarily accepted by the 70 associated and 60 non-associated companies. But in Great Britain there are 770 registered pharmaceutical companies: what do the 650 companies not associated with the ABPI do? And what are the fines for? Fines of between £3,500 and £12,000 are imposed on firms that breach the rules: zero deterrence. In the case of more serious misdeeds, there may be a reprimand published in the BMJ and other journals: ditto. The ABPI can also call the firm back for an explanation, with audit costs ranging from £15,000 to £20,000 – trivial. For more serious misconduct, such as that of Novo Nordisk, it can lead to suspension, but not being part of ABPI for 6, 12 or 24 months does not mean suspending marketing and sales, you don’t lose anything. ABPI member firms appear to be serial malefactors. From 2004 to 2020 there were 1057 cases of infringement of the self-regulation code, more than one per week. 20% concerned particularly important misdeeds, incorrect practices that put patients’ health at risk. There would be much more if the ABPI had an active role in the investigations and did not have to rely only on notifications from third parties.

Unfortunately, doctors, healthcare workers, patients and citizens, not to mention politicians, do not seem aware of the problem and, when they are, they still give tacit consent. Many doctors happily accept payments, such as those 599 paid by NovoNordisk to prescribe its new drug; none of them self-reported or were reported by colleagues and/or patients. Almost all professional associations agree to organize sponsored courses and conferences which are nothing more than marketing disguised as updating. Novo Nordisk reported to the ABPI payments of £94m to doctors and scientific institutions, with 1280 payments to the latter for research purposes.[6] The Royal College of Physicians and the Royal College of General Practitioners admitted the partnership with Novo Nordisk and had to return or block funding of £126,000 and £585,000, respectively.[7] Professional associations that accept funding, in addition to going against the interests of patients, run the risk of losing credibility, even if they declare it in a transparent manner.

There seems to be no doubt about the need to increase the critical capacity of doctors and therefore their ability to react to any form of marketing disguised as scientific updating. In this regard, the authors of the BMJ article cite a 33-page manual drawn up by the NHS containing guidelines for knowing, recognising, avoiding and reporting conflicts of interest among healthcare workers. [8] Has anyone thought of something similar for our National Health System? I don’t know, while I understand that no one bats an eye when Pfizer proposes projects in schools and universities to “bring tools for better medical-scientific literacy of students and professors”.[9] Like entrusting the fox with guarding the henhouse. It is true, as Nerina Dirindin writes, that “Integrity is too important a value to be left only to the rules, the judiciary or those responsible for anti-corruption in healthcare companies”.[10] On the other hand, it is unthinkable to rely only on the self-regulation of companies that are breathing down the necks of their shareholders and who still have to make profits.

In Sweden, where there is a self-regulation system similar to the British one, pharmaceutical companies have suspended funding for medical conferences, but only because health professionals have gathered a critical mass, with mounting and prolonged pressure.[11] In Italy, Farmindustria has a code of ethics updated to 5 April 2022.[12] It provides for the possibility of sponsoring ECM conference events (art. 3.1 bis), with some limitations. For example, “the sponsorship of conference events that are held or that involve the hospitality of participants in … resorts, ships, castles that are outside the city context, farms, agritourism, golf clubs, museums, stadiums, is prohibited. aquariums, spa facilities or which have services dedicated to wellness or SPA as their main activity” (art. 3.5). It is also forbidden to “sponsor social, cultural or tourist initiatives and gala dinners”, but “social dinners organized by the Congress for the collegiality of the participants and included in the registration fee for the Congress itself are permitted” (art. 3.14), registration fee which is often paid by some sponsor. Replacing self-regulation with more stringent rules does not seem feasible at the moment in Italy. The current government, but also those that preceded it, does not seem interested in regulating by law the financial interactions between Big Pharma and health professionals, including their associations.

All that remains, probably, is to appeal to healthcare professionals to become aware of the damage to health and the healthcare system, as well as to their reputation, caused by the current rules on sponsorships and, more generally, by pharmaceutical marketing. If a critical mass of conscientious operators began to put pressure on governments and industry, we could perhaps achieve, at least, a ban on funding for medical conferences, as in Sweden.

