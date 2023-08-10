Unexpected Killers: The Ten Most Dangerous Animals to Humans

Watch the video: Unexpected killers – the ten most dangerous animals for humans.

sharks. Be crazy. Snakes. Most people are afraid of these animals – not without reason. But which animals are actually the most dangerous for us?

10. Elephant

Gentle pachyderms? Are you kidding me? Are you serious when you say that! An average of 500 people die in elephant attacks every year. Most of them are trampled.

9. Crocodile

Pretty snappy: There are twice as many deaths every year from crocodile attacks. Most of them in Southeast Asia. The animals pull their prey under water until it drowns.

8. Tapeworm

Unnoticed for a long time: These parasites adapt perfectly to their host and are sometimes only discovered after 20 years. They can form cysts in human organs, killing 2,000 people every year.

7. Scorpio

Dangerous Sting: Of the 1,500 different species, only 25 are capable of killing a human. But their poison kills up to 5,000 people every year.

6. Raubwanze

The small insects are carriers of dangerous diseases. About 10,000 people die every year as a result of Chagas disease, which destroys the nerve cells in the digestive organs.

5. Tsetsefliege

The fly, which occurs in Africa, transmits what is known as sleeping sickness. It kills almost 10,000 people every year.

4. Freshwater snail

She looks harmless, but she isn’t. The snail serves as a host for other parasites, which can also become dangerous for humans. They transmit schistosomiasis, an infectious disease that can be fatal. NUMBER?

3. dog

Man’s best friend? In fact, 25,000 deaths are attributed to the popular pet every year. But: Only 180 fatal bites can be traced back to the domestic dog. The majority are stray animals that transmit rabies, for example.

2. Snake

The number of snake bites varies from 125,000 to 2.5 million annually. There are about 50,000 registered deaths per year.

1. Mosquito

Small, but oh-oh: Every year 725,000 people die from diseases transmitted by mosquito bites. Malaria accounts for 600,000 of them.

And what about the shark now?

Well – he’s wrongly accused. With just ten fatalities a year, it doesn’t even make the top ten. More

