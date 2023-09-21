Unexpected Onset: Allergies to NSAIDs Can Develop at Any Age

New Study Reveals Allergy to Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Can Develop at Any Age

A recent case of a 62-year-old man experiencing an allergic reaction to a tablet meant to relieve a sore throat has raised questions about the occurrence of drug allergies later in life. The man discovered that he was allergic to NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs), which means he will have to avoid acetylsalicylic acid, ibuprofen, and most painkillers he had previously taken without any problems.

According to Giulia di Colo, an allergist and immunologist at San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, NSAIDs are among the most prescribed drugs worldwide and are responsible for a significant number of adverse reactions in the general population. The mechanism behind these reactions involves the inhibition of the Cox-1 enzyme, which in predisposed individuals leads to an increased production of leukotrienes – chemical mediators responsible for allergic reactions.

Interestingly, allergic reactions to NSAIDs may occur the first time the drug is taken or even after years of use. Unlike most allergies, there is often no production of the typical antibodies associated with allergic reactions. This makes it difficult to distinguish the symptoms from a clinical standpoint. Common manifestations include urticaria, angioedema, asthma, rhinitis, and, in rare cases, anaphylaxis.

It is important for individuals who have experienced an adverse reaction to an anti-inflammatory drug to consult with an allergist specialist. Skin prick tests and laboratory tests for the detection of IgE antibodies, which are usually used to diagnose allergies, are unreliable for NSAID allergies. Instead, allergists will conduct NSAID exposure tests in a hospital setting to confirm reactivity to the suspected drug and identify alternative options that are well-tolerated.

The study highlights the importance of individual evaluation by allergist specialists when considering the use of NSAIDs and emphasizes the need for caution in prescribing these drugs, even for individuals who have previously taken them without any issues. Being aware of potential allergies to NSAIDs can prevent severe allergic reactions and ensure safer medication use for patients of all ages.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

