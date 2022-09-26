A popular fatigue and tiredness supplement has been withdrawn from the market due to a completely unexpected reaction. Don’t hire it

During the change of season, it may happen to feel a sense of tiredness that is difficult to dispel. For this, doctors and pharmacists recommend first of all rest properlytrying to sleep for at least eight hours a night and adjusting the room so that the hours of sleep are deep and satisfying.

Second, it is often recommended to take some supplements precisely to support the body and mind during these periods of fatigue. One of the most popular, however, has been withdrawn in the last few hours due to a danger inside: do not take it and, if you bought it, throw it away.

Supplement withdrawn from the market: physical risk

One of the most recommended supplements in case of fatigue and physical and mental stress is the Quetidia, oral solution, fast slow of 150 ml. It comes in the form of syrup and contains magnesium, L-theanine, Scutellaria extract and Passiflora and contributes to normal functioning of the nervous system and normal psychological function. In the last few hours, however, the Ministry of Health has issued a pickup order of some batches due to physical contamination.

The product was marketed by Neuraxpharm Italy SPA and was produced by HPI Humana Pharma International SPA, based in Casorate Primo in via Enrico Mattei. The lots withdrawn are 220342 and 220343 and have an expiration date at February 29, 2024; they are sold in bottles of 150 ml. The product has been withdrawn because it presents a completely anomalous effervescence which, when the bottle is opened, releases the product.

Although there is currently no evidence of health risks, producers and the Ministry of Health advise not to take it just in case you have those lots at home and throw it away. In any case, periodically checking the website of the Ministry of Health on the page of the recalled products is useful for checking what you have bought and, if necessary, taken on. If you realize that you have consumed a product and then withdrawn, you can try looking for the toll-free number of the manufacturer to ask for further details and, if so, you can contact your doctor asking explanations on possible risks.