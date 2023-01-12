news-txt”>

Someone speaks of a miracle when commenting on what happened to a Ukrainian soldier who saw an unexploded grenade removed from his chest, precisely from under his heart. A surgery already destined to enter the medical books. To recount the episode, unique in its kind, the deputy minister of defense of Ukraine, Hanna Maliar.

“Not all wounds in the heart area are fatal,” he wrote in a Facebook post, calling the whole affair a “shock.” “The military doctors carried out an operation to remove a VOG grenade, which did not break, from the soldier’s body”, reported the deputy minister by posting an image of an X-ray on the social network in which the device can be seen at interior of the soldier’s body and the photo of the surgeon holding the part of the grenade after the surgery.

A dangerous and risky operation, for the injured and for the doctors, so much so that two sappers were also present in the operating room, with the task of making sure that the operation was carried out in safety for the medical personnel. What’s more, to complicate the operation the need to operate without using electrocoagulation (a method to control bleeding during surgery).

Because “the grenade could explode at any moment,” Maliar stressed.

Despite the many risks, the operation “conducted by one of the most experienced surgeons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine” was a success. After the removal, the team of sappers neutralized the bomb, said Ministerial Adviser for Internal Affairs of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko. “There have never been such operations in the practice of our doctors,” he said, reporting that the soldier is now in rehabilitation and his conditions are stable.

“I think this case will end up in the medical textbooks.”