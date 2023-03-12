The next congress of the Central Association of Homeopathic Doctors will take place from 18 to 20 May 2023. Venue is recently the Internet. Although this fits with the subtle basic philosophy of homeopathy, it is also a pity because the greetings of the ministers in the state of the event location are omitted. In the past, they always had to be created with the phrase threshing machine, now you could use ChatGPT. A small dialog with ChatCPT:

Prompt: What should be in the foreword of a homeopathy congress?

“As an artificial intelligence, I cannot have a personal opinion, but I can suggest you some general ideas for a preface to a homeopathy congress:

1. Welcome and Introduction: Start with a warm welcome to all participants and thank them for coming to the congress. Present the purpose and aim of the congress and give an overview of the program and the topics that will be discussed.

2. The importance of homeopathy: Emphasize the importance of homeopathy as an alternative therapy system based on a holistic approach to health. Explain that the congress offers a platform to present and discuss the latest developments and research results in this field.

3. History of Homeopathy: Present the history of homeopathy and emphasize its roots in naturopathy. Mention well-known homeopaths and their contributions to the development of this form of therapy.

4. Challenges and Opportunities: Discuss the current challenges and opportunities facing homeopathy today. Mention that homeopathy is still controversial in some countries and that it is important to continue to encourage research and development in this area.

5. Cooperation and exchange: Emphasize the importance of cooperation and exchange between homeopaths, physicians, scientists and other professionals in order to improve homeopathy and promote its acceptance.

6. Closing Remarks: Conclude the foreword with a summary of the main points and again thank all participants and speakers for their attendance and contributions. Wish the participants a productive and successful conference.”

Prompt: How should a politician formulate the greeting?

“As an artificial intelligence, I can’t have a personal opinion, but I can suggest some general ideas for a politician’s greeting:

1. Greeting: Start with a warm greeting to all attendees and thank them for being at the event.

2. Importance of homeopathy: Emphasize the importance of homeopathy as an alternative form of therapy appreciated by many people. Explain that it is important to view homeopathy as part of the broader healthcare system and to ensure that it is appropriately regulated and supported.

3. Research and Development Mention the importance of research and development in homeopathy to ensure its effectiveness and safety. Emphasize that it is important to focus on evidence-based research to ensure homeopathy is able to meet the highest standards of medical practice.

4. Collaboration: Emphasize the importance of collaboration and exchange between homeopaths, physicians, scientists and other professionals to improve homeopathy and promote its acceptance. Explain that collaboration with the scientific community and medical practice is essential to ensure homeopathy is recognized as an effective and safe form of therapy.

5. Concluding remarks: Conclude the greeting with a summary of the main points and emphasize the importance of homeopathy as an important form of therapy for many people. Wish the participants a successful event and emphasize the importance of collaboration and exchange for the future of homeopathy.”

ChatGPT is undoubtedly a helpful tool that makes life easier for speechwriters in government departments. You no longer have to torture yourself to re-sort the same phrases over and over again. The whole thing could also be automated and the organizers simply order a greeting from their desired greeting word suppliers on the Internet. However, ministries should make sure that not everything is on offer: