The interest of the agro-food sector of modern society is increasingly closely related to the need to preserve human health and develop eco-sustainable transformation and production processes. By virtue of this, the strategic approaches that deal with the recovery of compounds with high oxidizing power from industrial by-products are challenges to achieve a rational recycling of resources and, at the same time, reduce the problem of waste disposal. In this scenario, a group of researchers (Carmela Conidi, Laura Donato, Catia Algieri and Alfredo Cassano) of the Institute for Membrane Technology, which is based in UNICAL and is one of the numerous institutes of the National Research Council (the largest Italian research body), has applied, for the first time, a sustainable strategy aimed at enhancement of chestnut peels supplied by the company Alpa Sas of Gualtieri MC & C. (Rogliano, CS) which operates in the chestnut transformation sector and has been present in the Calabrian territory for several years. The researchers’ goal was to develop an innovative process, satisfying the principles of sustainable chemistry thanks to the combination of an extraction phase with water and membrane operations from ultrafiltration (UF), nanofiltration (NF) and reverse osmosis (OI) in a sequential design. Starting from dried chestnut peels, the entire process has made it possible to separate and purify various bioactive compounds with high antioxidant power (gallic, ellagic and tannic acids) belonging to the polyphenol class and, at the same time, produce clean water. Bioactive compounds are natural substances, present in foods of plant origin, which intervene in the regulation of numerous biological functions of our body, contributing to the prevention and/or control of many diseases (cardiovascular diseases, rheumatic diseases, cancer and other diseases related to ageing). Their beneficial action is expressed through numerous activities, such as, for example, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activity, stimulation of the immune system and hormonal metabolism, antibacterial and antiviral activity, regulation of detoxification enzymes. Thanks to their properties, bioactive compounds are used in nutraceutical, pharmaceutical and cosmetic formulations. Consequently there is a growing interest in their recovery from the natural matrices in which they are present or from process agro-food sources. The results of this research are promising for the application of the proposed strategy on a large scale, aiming at an effective industrial valorisation of the chestnut peels through the recovery of the precious compounds present in them and satisfying the concept of circular economy in terms of disposal and environmental risk. The results of this work have been published in the international Journal of Cleaner Production.