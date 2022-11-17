Worldwide, nearly 46,000 adolescents die by suicide each year – more than one every 11 minutes. Most of the 800,000 people who die by suicide each year are young and this is the fifth leading cause of death among 15-19 year olds.

One in two adolescents declare themselves sad or anxious

These are the data released by Unicef ​​on the occasion of the World Day of Children and Adolescents (November 20), dedicated to the theme of mental and psychosocial health. In the world, 1 in 7 teenagers between the ages of 10 and 19 suffers from mental health problems and according to survey data, 50% feel sad, worried, or anxious.

Unicef ​​Italy has launched the petition “Health for the mind of children and adolescents”, which has garnered over 13,000 signatures. The goal is to mobilize public opinion to support the recommendations that it addresses to the competent Ministers on the matter, to guarantee quality investments and actions aimed at supporting and protecting the mental health of every girl, boy and adolescent.

Nearly half of all mental health problems begin by age 14 and 75 per cent of all mental health problems develop by age 24, but most cases do not. is identified and not taken into account.

The weight of the pandemic

The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic have worsened the situation. On the subject, Unicef ​​Italia has launched a survey, carried out on the independent digital platform U-Report supported by the same association, in order to detect the perception of psychosocial well-being and mental health among a sample of adolescents aged between 10 and 19 years ; out of 194 respondents: 28% feel optimistic; 12% sad; 14% worried; 14% distressed; and 10% frustrated.

Boys’ fears

Among the circumstances that cause apprehension are personal or family economic difficulties (17%), a sense of isolation (19%), distance from family and loved ones (8%), quarrels and tensions within the family (7 %), emerge as the most predominant factors. However, 41% of adolescents say they have not asked anyone for help, 22% have sought help from peers and friends and 11% from family members. 11% declare that they have turned to psychologists present in schools and communities and 7% to social and health services.

The difficulty of asking for help

Among the reasons for not asking for help, 22% say they do not consider it necessary, 10% do not know who to contact, 10% fear asking for help, and 8% fear negative judgment from others . The survey reveals that adolescents would like to hear more about mental health and psychosocial well-being from institutions (34%), schools (31%), family members (7%) and the media (7%).