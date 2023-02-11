The Forensic Medicine section of the Department of Clinical and Experimental Medicine of the University of Foggia is once again present this year with its scientific contributions at the annual Congress of the American Academy of Forensic Science (AAFS), now in its 75th edition.

After two editions in which, even if only in virtual-conference due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Foggia coroners still presented the results of their studies, this year the prestigious conference will be held in Orlando (Florida) from 13-18 February and will provide an opportunity for the world‘s leading experts in forensic science to meet.

Among the numerous scientific studies from all over the world and submitted to the scrutiny of the organizing committee, there are four studies of the Foggia section accepted by the American Academy as they are considered innovative in the field of forensic medicine. Two of the papers were also considered worthy of an oral presentation, thus allowing the Foggia delegation made up of director prof. Luigi Cipolloni, and by doctors Stefania De Simone, Maria Antonella Bosco, Roberta Bibbò, Giovanni Pollice and Giuseppe Rinaldi to interface directly with the large international audience of coroners and forensic pathology experts.

For the delegation from Foggia it will also be an opportunity to meet again the president of the American Academy of Forensic Science, dr. Laura Fulginiti, internationally renowned forensic anthropologist who with her authoritative presence honored last May the International Focus on Traces and Corpses organized in Foggia by professors Donatella Curtotti, full professor of Criminal Procedure Law, and Luigi Cipolloni, full professor of Medicine legal. On that occasion, Fulginiti shared its many years of experience with the guests of the Foggia capital and it is hoped that during the congress the Foggia delegation in the United States will be able to share the results of the work carried out in recent months and contribute to the progress of forensic medical sciences by comparing their experiences with the international scientific community.







