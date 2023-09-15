Home » Unify data, not applications
Unify data, not applications

Shift the focus from systems, functions, to data and their meaning by realizing open, vendor-neutral data platforms.

The centralization of purchases at a regional level has had a strong push from the PNRR and the Consip digital health tenders and involves the acquisition of the same systems for all healthcare companies so as to homogenize the processes and above all the data.

I wrote an article about this trend regarding electronic medical records that you can read here in which I highlighted the limits and risks of this approach which also apply to other application areas.

Information regarding patients is usually generated by multiple systems that manage them with proprietary data models and formats. The result is that these data are therefore “fragmented” e “scattered” in multiple systems with different models and data formats. A view is missing”integrated”, in the most complete sense of the term, of data, what is today defined as Unified Care Record o Unified Health Record and which is not the Electronic Health Record but rather what could have been the Health Data Ecosystem.

It is unthinkable to bring all the systems into a large healthcare ERP, both due to the vastness and complexity of the functions and data that make up the health ecosystem, and due to the high number of organizations and structures that are part of it.

Rather than seemingly trying to reduce complexity by unifying systems, it makes much more pragmatic and sensible work to unify data through open standards like openEHR. That is, shifting attention from systems, functions, to data and their meaning by creating open, vendor-neutral data platforms. A path that offers multiple advantages for regions and healthcare companies and which allows them to govern and manage their information assets. A topic we will return to in a future article.

