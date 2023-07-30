Union Demands for the Elimination of 24-Hour Medical Guards Spark Debate on Shift Models in Spain

Title: Spanish Union Calls for Elimination of 24-Hour Medical Guards in National Health System

Introduction:

The demand by a union to eliminate 24-hour medical guards in Spain’s National Health System (SNS) has sparked a debate on the necessary model for implementing such a transformation. The Nordic countries in Northern Europe have been cited as a successful example of shorter rotating shifts in hospitals, although full-day sessions are still deemed necessary in certain surgical specialties. This has prompted Spanish healthcare managers to consider alternative models for improving their system.

Shifts in Nordic Countries:

Finland, in particular, has implemented a rotation system in which healthcare professionals spend lesser time on long stays in health centers. A recent study conducted by Finnish universities revealed that only 6 percent of doctors surveyed worked more than 24-hour shifts. On average, doctors worked five night shifts, two weekend shifts, and seven short shifts per quarter. The average duration of on-calls was 14.5 hours, with almost half of the doctors experiencing 24-hour guards at their homes to address any potential incidents.

Proposal by Spanish Doctors:

The Spanish Collegiate Medical Organization (WTO) suggests a similar model to that of Nordic territories. The proposal aims to retain 24-hour shifts in surgical specialties while gradually transitioning to rotating 12-hour shifts in other areas such as Family and Community Medicine, Urgencies and Emergencies, Internal Medicine, and Pneumology. Thomas Cobo, the president of the General Council of Official Colleges of Physicians, highlights the inability of surgeons and anesthetists to leave during surgeries, making shorter shifts more feasible for other healthcare professionals.

Considerations for Implementation:

When implementing shifts, factors like the care burden of each specialty, patient frequency, and the size of each service need to be taken into account. The intensity of the on-call duty also plays a vital role. Cobo emphasizes the importance of a gradual implementation approach to ensure the reconciliation of doctors and argues that efforts should primarily focus on maintaining clinical safety rather than making immediate changes through government decrees.

Reception and Challenges:

Aside from the medical union’s demand, the proposal to eliminate 24-hour guards has gained approval only from Sumar, a political party that included it in their electoral program. Statisticians and experts have highlighted the complexity and human resource requirements of such a profound change. According to the Study Center of the Andalusian Medical Union (SMA), doubling the current medical staff would be necessary to implement this measure, thus indicating a potential timeframe of a decade.

Conclusion:

The demand to eliminate 24-hour medical guards in Spain’s National Health System has sparked a debate on the ideal model for transforming healthcare. The experience of Nordic countries, such as Finland, suggests that transitioning to shorter rotating shifts can be successful. However, implementing such changes requires careful consideration of factors such as specialty care burden, patient frequency, and on-call duty intensity. The proposal has gained limited political support, and experts caution about the challenges and prolonged timeframe associated with doubling the medical staff.

