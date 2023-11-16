Union-lead Strike Threatens Healthcare Services in ““Beloved ‘Nation’

Union Members Call for National Strike to Protest Government Budget Law

The Interunion, representing various healthcare unions, has announced a national strike set for December 18 in response to what they see as an unfair and inadmissible maneuver by the government, which penalizes the public National Health Service (NHS) and its staff. This strike follows other mobilization initiatives, including one on November 5 and another on November 17, called by different unions.

The strike, which is set to last 24 hours, is expected to shut down hospital and local health services that are essential for non-urgent diagnoses and treatments, as well as for safety and basic supplies. Specifically, the strike will involve blocking anesthetic services, diagnostic and laboratory services, radiology services, and more, ultimately leading to increased waiting times in emergency rooms for all deferrable minor codes.

The unions have highlighted several concerns with the 2024 Budget Law, stating that it fails to unlock the hiring of new staff, stabilize precarious healthcare workers, and keep promises regarding contractual renewals and the valorization of healthcare workers. Additionally, they argue that the law favors escape from work in the public sector and private healthcare, supports private healthcare groups, and threatens the future pensions of healthcare workers.

The unions claim that the right to health protection, especially concerning the weakest sections of the nation, is being used as an ATM by the government to raise cash without addressing the real issues at hand.

The strike on December 18 is part of a broader calendar of protests that encompasses various other trade unions throughout the NHS and public sector. The unions are not satisfied with the current government maneuver and have called for a real protest in response to the chronic shortage situations in the NHS, the flight of operators from the public system, and the overall impoverishment of resources.

The strike is also backed by the national general secretary of AUPI, Ivan Jacob, who stated that the reduction of pensions and the lack of investment in the healthcare system are unacceptable. He also emphasized the psychological distress that exists among healthcare workers and the need for real protest to address these concerns.

The union members have urged the government to reconsider its budget law and address the issues affecting the NHS and its staff. The strike on December 18 is expected to have a significant impact on healthcare services across the nation, as the unions continue to fight for the rights and well-being of healthcare workers.

