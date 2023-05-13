Unions, ’40 thousand in the square at the Arco della Pace in Milan’

Forty thousand people in the square in Milan for the demonstration of Cgil, Cisl and Uil against government labor policies. This was announced by the unions themselves who stressed that workers and pensioners from all the northern regions joined today’s protest, excluding Emilia Romagna, which last Saturday hosted a similar protest for the Centre. The next appointment is scheduled for the southern regions in Naples on Saturday 20 May.

The government “makes mistakes and only makes propaganda”. This was stated by the general secretary of the CGIL Maurizio Landini at the national court for the North of Milan. “Since they say they are the new ones – if they really are, change the wrong things that exist and discuss them with the union, listen to what young people and women, the country tell them today”. “They are not doing it – he insists – and they are carrying out an electoral campaign and propaganda”. As for the government measures, in his opinion “to date they are insufficient”.

“The government has fielded the famous 600 million – added the general secretary of the CGIL Maurizio Landini – which do not solve the overall problems. After all, today if we want to think, the housing problem does not only concern students, it is a more general problem”. “Poverty has increased – underlined Landini – and if we look at the reasons for this poverty, they are precariousness, housing poverty and energy poverty”. According to him, “there are various levels of intervention which indicate the need for a change in the social model”.

“The level of precariousness that exists in our country is not found in any other European country,” said the CGIL leader. “Just yesterday they talked about the falling birth rate – he added – but one of the real reasons for the falling birth rate is precisely the fact that there is no work for women, and that there is a precariousness that gives people uncertainty about their future”.

The demonstrations called by CGIL, CISL and UIL in Rome, Milan and Naples “are not a protest but a proposal” says Landini, underlining that “we want to change a social model and a crazy economic model and we want to put profit, not the market, at the center and income, but we want to put the person at the centre”. “We want to put at the center – he added – the right of young people and women to be able to fulfill themselves and to be able to be free and autonomous people because they have a job and, with dignity, participate in the life of this country, which is not possible today Do”.

Landini to the students, your fight is ours “My first thought goes to the students, their struggle is our struggle.” This was stated by the general secretary of the CGIL Maurizio Landini at the beginning of his speech at the Arco della Pace in Milan, where the joint demonstration of CGIL, CISL and UIL for Northern Italy is underway. “The right to study – he added – is not guaranteed in our country, nothing but merit and the children of employees find it increasingly difficult to study”. In the afternoon Landini will meet the students at the Statale di Milano on the high rents.

Bombers, ‘we are in the streets for a different country’ “Cgil, Cisl and Uil are not going on strike against the tax wedge as some keep saying because we went on general strikes to get it”. This was stated by the general secretary of Uil Pierpaolo Bombardieri explaining that “Cgil, Cisl and Uil are in the square to ask the Government and politics to build a different country, based on stable, dignified and safe work, given that people continue to die, and to carry out a tax reform that takes into account who actually pays taxes and who evades them, and to finally discuss a pension reform, which until now has sacrificed young people and women”.

Fumarola, ‘intransigent and uncompromising downwards “We are not here to compromise downwards.” This was stated by the national secretary of the Cisl Daniela Fumarola, on the stage of the Milan event in place of the number one Luigi Sbarra, who is ill with Covid. “On this we are and will be intransigent – he adds – strong in our representation and in the ability to sink our hands into the real problems of work and families”. “It’s only together – she adds – that we can get back on the right path, reconnecting the thread of dialogue with the Government, a thread that fell for many months”.

