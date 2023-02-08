Fp Cgil, Cisl Fp, Fisascat Cisl, UilFpl, UilTucS, Agci Solidarietà, Confcooperative Federsolidarietà, Legacoopsociali have signed a joint Notice (the attached text) as signatory parties to the national collective labor agreement for workers in the cooperatives in the social health, welfare, educational and work placement sectors. A text aimed at counter the phenomenon of the maximum reduction and which concerns 10 thousand social cooperatives that employ over 400 thousand workers who have guaranteed services aimed at the most fragile people even in times of pandemic emergency and of maximum difficulty for the country.

The parties agree on the fact that in contracts relating to social services and job placement (as defined by article 2, paragraph 1, letter e, of Annex I.1) there should be an independent contract price review clause following the increase in labor costs resulting from the renewal of the applicable national collective labor agreement. Unions and central cooperatives agree that the provisions of art. 95 paragraph 10 bis present in the current one which provides for a maximum ceiling for the economic score, currently set at 30%. This threshold should be confirmed or lowered. The draft legislative decree of the Code has eliminated this constraint and effectively legitimates tenders based mainly on the price factor also in relation to the removal of the competitive clause from the technical offer. In labour-intensive service contracts, there is in fact a concrete risk of shifting competition to the cost of labor (which often represents over 80% of the total amount of the offer) with foreseeable effects on the protection of workers’ conditions”..

Unions and cooperative representatives also reiterate that, in order to valorise the social cooperation contract and more generally counter the phenomenon of dumping contractual, in procurement contracts «the reference to the national and territorial collective bargaining of the comparatively more representative sector must be clear and unequivocal, to offer greater protection guarantees to male and female workers as well as to the sector in broader terms, evaluating the inclusion of appropriate references to article 51 of Legislative Decree 15 June 2015, n. 81, starting from article 57 which refers to the social clauses».

In consideration of the importance of the request, the parties undertake to illustrate the contents of the Joint Notice also during discussions with the Ministry of Infrastructure, Labor and Social Policies, as well as at the State-Regions Conference and at the Anci.