Unions: ‘The government should think about work not only on May 1st’

“It would be useful for the government not to think about work only on May 1st, but every other day of the year. The measures are going in the wrong direction. And we are very worried”. The secretary of the CGIL, Maurizio Landini in Rai at the presentation of the May Day concert. “We don’t have a problem of foreigners who come to Italy, but of Italians who leave there due to lack of work. “Poverty cannot be resolved by canceling the basic income”, continued the number one of the CGIL, adding that “the method implemented by the government not to confront the unions has led us to mobilize”.

To increase the dose also the secretary of the Cisl, Luigi Sbarra: “It is an unacceptable method,” he remarked. “On the job package and on the citizen’s income, the government has not activated any phase of confrontation with the social partners. We see a succession of drafts that contradict the previous ones, even with sudden changes. Before convening the Council of Ministers, the government would do well to concentrate on important and decisive issues for people’s lives to work for a phase of confrontation”, insisted the leader of the CISL.

“When they say they will be at work with the Council of Ministers and the kids will be at the big concert, will they explain in the same way that the precariousness will go from one year to three years?”, he asks Pierpaolo Bombardieri of Uil. “We have not yet had the opportunity to read the decree on work and citizenship income, except from the press reports”, he underlined.

