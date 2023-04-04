Bonaccini-Donini: “Innovative model of care, assistance and services. Patient at the centre, increasingly close integration between hospital and proximity care”

First appointment in Meldola on April 14th, then on May 10th in Bologna and on May 25th in Reggio Emilia. In the volume, available online, edited and created by the Department of Health Policies, also the contributions of pediatric oncologists, hematologists and onco-haematologists who explain how the Network works

April 3, 2023 – A book, “United against cancer”, edited and implemented by the regional councilorship for health policies to illustrate through the words of the experts how the Oncological and Hemato-oncological Network of the Emilia-Romagna Region. Il new model organization developed by the Region has the objective of get closer to the patient and ensure the best levels of care, assistance and services for people with cancer, through ever closer integration between the hospital and the territory. Proximity oncology, telemedicine and research are some of the strengths of the Internetwhose Guidelines were approved by the Regional Council last January.

A few months after its launch, the Region’s commitment continues to present the Oncology and Hemato-oncology Network to citizens and institutions, which takes public health in Emilia-Romagna one step further.

In addition to the publication – illustrated today in Press conference by the President of the Region, Stefano Bonaccini, and by the councilor for health policies, Raffaele Donini – I’m on schedule three meetings on the territory, all at 21: a Meldola (FC), at the Dragoni Theater on Friday 14 April, and then on Wednesday 10 May at the Mast di Bologna and Thursday 25 May at the Teatro Cavallerizza di Reggio Emilia.

“The regional Oncological and Hemato-oncological Network – underlines the president Bonaccini– it is an opportunity for our healthcare because it was born in a reality with structured and organized Oncology and Hematology, which already represent excellence. But with this model we take our healthcare a further step forward, continuing to guarantee universally and fairly both highly complex assistance, with high skills and technological impact, and assistance close to the patient’s home. And this is precisely what we want: to bring the treatments, under the same conditions of efficacy and safety, to homes or community hospitals, right up to the home of the patient”.

“The one against cancer – adds the commissioner Donini– it’s a battle that regional health care continues to consider a priority and that we want to carry on with all the tools at our disposal. For this reason, with the regional Oncological and Hemato-oncological Network, a ‘new era’ begins, in which we give substance, as well as form, to an innovative paradigm for our regional health service: one in which treatment and assistance are integrated between the hospital and the territory”.

The volume – which will be available to citizens on the Network portal – contains many contributions by experts and protagonists of the Network itself, starting with oncologists and hematologists of the regional structures which explain its functioning, objectives and strengths.

