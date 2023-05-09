“Unite Against Cancer” — Health

Donini: “Meetings with communities useful for explaining how the Internet allows ever closer integration between hospital and territory, to the benefit of patients”

The book “United against cancer”, edited and produced by the regional councilorship for health policies, will be distributed to illustrate how the Internet works through the words of experts. Next meeting on May 25 at the Teatro Cavallerizza in Reggio Emilia

May 8, 2023 – Stops at Bologna The second one of meetings promoted by the Department of Health Policies to present the Oncological and Hemato-oncological Network of the Emilia-Romagna Region and to discuss perspectives and the common commitment – of institutions, professionals and citizens – in fight against cancer.

The appointment is Wednesday 10 May at the Foundation Mast (via Speranza, 42), alle ore 21 con free entry. On the occasion of the meeting will be distributed the “United Against Cancer” bookedited and created by the regional councilorship for health policies to illustrate through the words of experts how the Network works, which hasproximity oncology, telemedicine and research some of its strengths.

“Our commitment in the area continues to make citizens, volunteers, professionals and associations aware of this new organizational model developed by the Region – comments the Councilor for Health Policies, Raffaele Donini-. A model for healthcare that is ever closer to the patient and that can guarantee the best levels of care, assistance and services for people with cancer. The meetings with the communities serve to explain in a simple and concrete way how the Internet allows ever closer integration between the hospital and the local area, to the benefit of the citizens. We want, however, that these meetings can also be moments in which to spread knowledge, hope and an idea of ​​a perspective in which the Region together with doctors, researchers, those involved in associations and volunteers can give their contribution to the goal common: the fight against cancer”.

Precisely for this reason the format of the evening is that of dialogue Between the commissioner, clinicians and patients who will intervene, because everyone’s experience and contribution are fundamental.

At the meeting, in addition to the councilor Donini, the clinical doctors intervene: Anthony Masters (Ausl Bologna – Major), Claudius Zamagni (IRCCS St. Ursula), Archangel Priest (IRCCS St. Ursula), Alexei Joseph Morganti (IRCCS St. Ursula), Tony Ibrahim (Rizzoli), Michele Cable (IRCCS St. Ursula), Pier Luigi Zinzani (IRCCS S. Orsola) e Frances Bonifazi (IRCCS St. Ursula). Also expected the intervention in a short pre-recorded video of: Elio Jovine e Gilberto Poggioli (IRCCS Sant’Orsola – hepatobiliopancreatic surgery), David Maria Donati (Rizzoli – third clinic), Alessandro Gasbarrini (Rizzoli – vertebral oncology), Sergio Concepts (Local health authority Bologna/Maggiore – urology) e Carmel Sturiale (Ausl Bologna/Bellaria – neurosurgery). Also, it will be broadcast a video with interviews with nurses.

The next meeting is scheduled at the Teatro Cavallerizza in Reggio Emilia il 25 maggio (always starting at ore 21).