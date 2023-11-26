“United against cancer” — Health

Donini: “Satisfied with this first round of evenings in the area to present an innovative model of care and assistance and get citizens to talk to professionals”

Last appointment for the series of meetings throughout the region to discuss the prospects of the fight against cancer. During the evening, the book “United against cancer” will be distributed, edited and created by the regional department for health policies to illustrate, through the words of experts, how the network works

November 21, 2023 – Ends at Parma the cycle of meetings promoted by the Department of Health Policies to present the new one Oncology and Hemato-oncology Network of the Emilia-Romagna Region and to discuss perspectives and the common commitment – of institutions, professionals and citizens – in fight against cancer.

The appointment “United against cancer: perspectives, therapies and research” and for Thursday 23 November at 9pm al Theater of the Maria Luigia National Boarding School (Borgo Lalatta, 14), with free entry until seats last.

On the occasion of the meeting the book “United against cancer”edited and created by the regional department for health policies to illustrate through the words of experts how the network works, which has inproximity oncology, in telemedicine and research some of its strengths.

“Almost a year after the approval of the Guidelines for the Oncology and Hemato-oncology Network of Emilia-Romagna, this first round of meetings in the area concludes – comments the councilor for Health Policies, Raffaele Donini-. We are satisfied because these events allowed us to meet citizens, volunteers, professionals and associations to explain an innovative organizational model, which looks at local healthcare. We listened to the testimonies of those who are involved every day in the fight against cancer, of those who faced the disease in excellent facilities such as those in Emilia-Romagna, and we were able to have citizens communicate directly with professionals. We are all called to work to guarantee patients the best levels of care, assistance and services.”

The format of the evening includes, as always, a dialogue Between the councilor, the clinicians, nursing staff and patients who will intervene, because everyone’s experience and contribution are fundamental.

In addition to councilor Donini, the following spoke at the meeting: Nunziata D’Abbierodirector of the Complex Radiotherapy Operating Unit; Marello Tiseodirector of the Complex Medical Oncology Operating Unit; Antonino Musolinointercompany Breast Unit manager; Ephraim converted director of the Palliative Care Complex Intercompany Operational Unit and manager of the oncology day hospitals of the Vaio and Borgatoro hospitals; Patrizia Bertolini, director of the Complex Operational Unit of Pediatrics and Oncohematology; Giovanni Roti, director of the Complex Hematology Operating Unit; Lucia Prezioso, head of the bone marrow and stem cell transplant center; Nicola Giulianihead of the departmental program for multiple myeloma and monoclanal gammopathies.

Space also for testimonials from nursing, technical and healthcare staff in the care and assistance contexts of the Hemato-Oncology path with the interventions of Lucia Aldigerinursing coordinator Day Hospital oncology Vaio Hospital; Federica Canalitechnical coordinator Radiotherapy – Ospedale Maggiore di Parma; Sara SpottiHematology nursing coordinator – Ospedale Maggiore di Parma; Leonardo BivonaOncology Inpatient Nursing Coordinator – Ospedale Maggiore di Parma.

