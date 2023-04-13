Donini: “Direct dialogue with communities to give substance to this innovative model of public health”

Upcoming appointments on May 10 at the Mast in Bologna and May 25 at the Teatro Cavallerizza in Reggio Emilia. The book “United against cancer” will be distributed, edited and created by the regional councilorship for health policies to illustrate how the network works through the words of experts

April 12, 2023 – It is Meldola (FC) la first stage of meetings at the theater promoted by the Department of Health Policies to present the Oncological and Hemato-oncological Network of the Emilia-Romagna Region.

The appointment is Friday 14th April al Gian Andrea Dragoni Theatre of Meldola (via XXIV Maggio, 5), alle ore 21 con free entry. On the occasion will be distributed the “United Against Cancer” bookedited and created by the regional councilorship for health policies to illustrate through the words of the experts how the Network works.

“We have decided to promote a series of meetings throughout the territory- comments the commissioner Donini– to explain directly to citizens the commitment of the Region to build the Oncological and Hemato-oncological Network of Emilia-Romagna also thanks to the contribution of all professionals and associations. Appointments in which, in addition to the volume being distributed, the news and improvements in terms of services, care and assistance for cancer patients will be illustrated. Direct dialogue with the community is an effective tool to give substance to this innovative model for our regional health service”.

The regional councilor participates in the meeting Raffaele Donini and they intervene: Robert Cavalluccimayor Meldola, Renato Balduzzipresident of Irst – Romagna Institute for the Study of Tumors “Dino Amadori”, Luca Panzavoltapresident of IOR – Romagna Oncological Institute, Tiziano Carradoridirector general Ausl Romagna, Fabio Falcinidirector of the Oncology Department of Romagna, Luca Frassinetidirector of the Irst Oncology Department, Federica Matteuccidirector of the Meldola-Romagna intercompany programme, Stephen Tamberidirector of the Oncology Complex Structure of Ravenna, David Tassinaridirector of the Oncology Complex Structure of Rimini, Patricia SerraIOR vice president with responsibility for the IOR For Africa project – Tison/Amadori project, IOR and AIL patients and volunteers.

The next scheduled meetings are at the Mast di Bologna il 10 maggio and at the Teatro Cavallerizza of Reggio Emilia il 25 maggio (always starting at ore 21) to present to citizens, volunteers, professionals and associations the new model organization developed by the Region with a precise objective: get closer to the patient and ensure the best levels of care, assistance and services for people with cancer, through ever closer integration between the hospital and the territory. Last January, the regional council approved the guidelines of the network which itproximity oncology, telemedicine and research some of its strengths.

