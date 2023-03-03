United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd.

Vienna, March 3, 2023 (ots /PRNewswire)

— along with a host of other breakthrough technologies

The world‘s first whole-body ultra-high field MRI, the uMR Jupiter 5.0T, was presented at the European Society of Radiology along with United Imaging Healthcare’s comprehensive flagship products for all modalities including PET/CT, PET/MR, MR, CT and DR (ECR) was presented internationally for the first time from March 1st to 5th in Vienna, Austria.

The uMR Jupiter 5.0T stands out from the crowd as a whole new species. It has successfully overcome the technical challenges of ultra-high field MRI and is now the first device in the world to enable whole-body clinical applications. Thanks to the increased resolution and 5.0T SNR, radiologists can now visualize anatomical structures previously unseen on 3.0T MRI. This function increases diagnostic certainty and facilitates precise preoperative planning.

Also, the innovative 5.0T magnet could be installed in a 3.0T size space, making it more accessible for healthcare professionals. The uMR Jupiter 5.0T will potentially break new ground in precision medicine, translational medicine and beyond.

In addition to the uMR Jupiter 5.0T, the booth will also feature the uAIFI Technology Platform, which offers uMR scanners more possibilities and aims to make AI accessible to everyone. The uAIFI Technology Platform is based on a series of advanced AI applications and hardware innovations that make high-quality imaging more accessible, faster and easier, while providing modern solutions for patient care. One example is ACS, the world‘s first AI-assisted MR acceleration technology to be cleared by the FDA. ACS heralds a new era of MR acceleration for 2D and 3D imaging; another example is EasySense, the industry’s first millimeter-wave radar solution. This innovative technology offers patients a “tape-free” experience while streamlining workflow for healthcare professionals.

With the full capabilities of uAIFI, uMR has even greater potential to provide more powerful imaging capabilities and an enhanced exam experience.

Visitors to the ECR can learn more about other clinical applications of cutting-edge technologies at the United Imaging booth and gain valuable business insights at the two symposia taking place during the event: “Empowering MRI with uAiFI Technology: Achieving the Impossible for Imaging” and “Enhance Clinical Outcomes through Next-Generation Imaging Solutions”.

“Our constant drive for innovation and focus on clinical and patient needs gives our products an edge even in one of the most competitive regions,” said Dr. Jusong Xia, President of International Business at United Imaging Healthcare largest medical gathering in Europe, ECR brings together radiology professionals, radiographers, physicists and industry representatives. It is a great opportunity to showcase our capabilities to industry stakeholders and increase brand awareness in this industry. As a newer player of ambitious innovator in Europe, we are planning to demonstrate our passion for change at the event,” he added.

Poland installed its first digital PET/CT (uMI®) in 2019, representing the launch of United Imaging in the European market. In early 2022, United Imaging made the step up with the installation of the first digital PET/CT uMI780 in Italy and further installations of the entire product portfolio in Italy, including the first 75cm ultra-wide-bore 3.0T uMR Omega in Europe ventured into Western Europe. “Europe has a very mature healthcare market with strong competition. We have invested a lot in the European market. For example, in 2019 we established our subsidiary in Warsaw and now have a well-resourced local team including marketing, training and customer service for hundreds of customers across Europe,” added Vice President and General Manager for Europe, Lukasz Mizerka.

Radiology is an important part of healthcare that accompanies people on their life journey. ECR’s theme, ‘The Cycle of Life’, which recognizes the link between radiology and healthcare throughout all stages of life, underscores the importance of radiology in healthcare Imaging can improve people’s lives. By promoting technological innovation, United Imaging is committed to achieving its mission of Equal Healthcare for All™. In 59 countries and regions around the world including China, the United States, Europe, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Africa, South America and the Middle East, our products are used in more than 10,400 hospitals and research institutions,” says Dr. Qiang ‘Al’ Zhang, Chairman and Co-CEO of United Imaging Healthcare stressed.

United Imaging continues to drive innovation in medical technology and research by collaborating with world-renowned clinical and academic research institutions such as Yale University, Washington University in St. Louis and the University of Texas, to name a few. Since its establishment in 2011, the company has grown globally with subsidiaries and R&D centers in China, United States, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, UAE, Poland, etc., serving thousands of medical and research institutions. To date, United Imaging has launched more than 90 groundbreaking products with proprietary core technologies recognized worldwide for world-leading performance.

(Note: The uMR Jupiter 5.0T is not CE marked and not yet commercially available. Products/features mentioned may not be available in all countries.)

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2014331/1.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-imaging-healthcare-stellt-auf-dem-ecr-den-weltweit-ersten-ganzkorper-ultrahochfeld-mrt-5-0t-den-umr-jupiter-5-0t-vor-301762208.html

Original content from: United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd., transmitted by news aktuell