In the last 15 years, the number of annual new infections worldwide has fallen by 35% (2015: 2.1 million new infections). Annual mortality from AIDS has fallen by 43% over the past 12 years (2015: 1.1 million deaths). Germany supports the goal of the meeting (“Fast-Track Approach”) of sustainably containing HIV and AIDS over the next five years through increased efforts worldwide. By 2020, the aim is to reduce new HIV infections to 500,000, less than 500,000 people to die from AIDS-related diseases and no one to be discriminated against because of HIV infection.

An important goal of Germany at the international level is to advance the fight against HIV by strengthening the local health systems and women’s rights. Young women in particular are exposed to the epidemic in many regions of the world. Strengthening their rights is therefore seen as the key to containing AIDS. Germany currently provides around 800 million euros a year to improve global health. Around €350 million will go to initiatives such as the Global Fund to Fight HIV, TB and Malaria (GFATM) and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI). Until 2018, Germany is supporting UNAIDS, the central coordinating organization of the United Nations (UN), with a total of 2.7 million euros.

Overarching national strategy

At the United Nations meeting, Gröhe also referred to the “Strategy to contain HIV, hepatitis B and C and other sexually transmitted infections (BIS 2030 – needs-based, integrated, cross-sectoral)” adopted by the Federal Cabinet.