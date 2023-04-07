Home Health United Nations meeting to stop HIV/AIDS
Health

United Nations meeting to stop HIV/AIDS

by admin

In the last 15 years, the number of annual new infections worldwide has fallen by 35% (2015: 2.1 million new infections). Annual mortality from AIDS has fallen by 43% over the past 12 years (2015: 1.1 million deaths). Germany supports the goal of the meeting (“Fast-Track Approach”) of sustainably containing HIV and AIDS over the next five years through increased efforts worldwide. By 2020, the aim is to reduce new HIV infections to 500,000, less than 500,000 people to die from AIDS-related diseases and no one to be discriminated against because of HIV infection.

An important goal of Germany at the international level is to advance the fight against HIV by strengthening the local health systems and women’s rights. Young women in particular are exposed to the epidemic in many regions of the world. Strengthening their rights is therefore seen as the key to containing AIDS. Germany currently provides around 800 million euros a year to improve global health. Around €350 million will go to initiatives such as the Global Fund to Fight HIV, TB and Malaria (GFATM) and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI). Until 2018, Germany is supporting UNAIDS, the central coordinating organization of the United Nations (UN), with a total of 2.7 million euros.

Overarching national strategy

At the United Nations meeting, Gröhe also referred to the “Strategy to contain HIV, hepatitis B and C and other sexually transmitted infections (BIS 2030 – needs-based, integrated, cross-sectoral)” adopted by the Federal Cabinet.

See also  Few people know that to fight high triglycerides and bad cholesterol you need to take this vitamin

You may also like

The path of Perugia stops here. Zaksa goes...

Tricks with baking soda in the garden!

Silvio Berlusconi has had chronic myelomonocytic leukemia for...

MotoGP 2023. Still (unfortunately) the photos of Marc...

Three European Publishing Awards for Wort & Bild...

Berlusconi “reacts well and leukemia is treatable”. Cav...

Ukraine, Nyt: US and NATO secret papers published...

QS Forums. Goodbye public health? Quici: “The only...

Countdown to the first flight. Starship progress

“Help me, they stabbed me” – breaking latest...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy