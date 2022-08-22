foreword

This article will describe the introduction of various joints, and explain their use effects and scope of application.

Joint | joint

A joint is a built-in component of Unity and must be used between two Rigidbody objects. A simple understanding is to keep the distance or force between the two objects, springs or queues, and so on.

Fixed Joint | Fixed joints

This joint is to keep objects at a fixed distance, and the effect is somewhat similar to the parent-child relationship, but only the mechanism of fixed distance is retained, which can be used on game objects with absolutely fixed distances such as world map connections.

When using this component, it will be very dependent on the reference object. Like the parent-child relationship mentioned earlier, the connection object in the joint will be a bit like finding a parent object for it. There are two suitable conditions for use. The first one is thinking To easily separate objects, another is when connecting objects move but don’t need a parent object.

In the official teaching, there is an example of the usage of a sticky grenade. For a detailed introduction, you can go to the official teaching, but I will not introduce too much here.

Spring Joint | Spring Joint

Let the distance between the two objects stretch a little, like an elastic band trying to bring the two objects closer to a certain anchor point. When using this component, the two objects are in the same position as each other, so it will not affect who the component is placed on. big.

The spring property in the object is the spring force value, which is the force per distance unit. If you don’t want to swing infinitely, set the Damper value. The higher the value, the faster the force disappears.

The designer can design the anchor point and set the position freely. The same two objects will only have an invisible spring, and the effective force application range can be designed, so that the maximum force application distance is fixed at a certain distance.

Hinge Joint | Hinge joint

Attaching a game object to another game object or space, sharing the location of the origin, and allowing the game object to rotate around a specific axis from that origin, can be used to simulate doors and finger joints, also suitable for pendulums.

The simplest understanding is to connect two objects with an invisible iron chain, so that the combined objects cannot exceed a fixed distance, just like a dog tied by an iron chain, it cannot be separated from the fixed range of the kennel.

In the official teaching, there are teachings on how to set the dog chain, and there are also talks about how to make a door that can be destroyed, and describe the operation principle of the joint from a more professional perspective.

Character Joint | Character Joint

Simulates a hip or shoulder-like joint, constrains the motion of the game object along all free lines, and enables free rotation at all angles, the game object attached to this joint will be oriented around each axis and rotated from a shared origin.

This is an extended component that allows us to limit the rotation of a fixed axis. If you want to set up a ragdoll-like object, you can refer to the Ragdoll Wizard.

In the official teaching, there is an introduction to how to set the limit of the joint, and how to make a joint set that is destroyed.

Configurable Joint | Configurable Joint

This joint will simulate any joint and is a complete collection of joints, allowing for more professional settings and smoother motion patterns, such as those wood joints in ragdolls. You can configure this joint to enforce and constrain rigid body motion for any degree of freedom.

Because it contains a lot of content, you can go to the official teaching to see more detailed content, there are a lot of parameter introductions and more detailed graphic explanations of unloading and conversion force.

