Non self-sufficient elderly people, new universal support is on the way. A draft law should arrive in the Council of Ministers tomorrow which provides for a delegation to the government on “policies in favor of elderly people, also in implementation” of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (Pnrr) in the field of care for the elderly not self-sufficient. When the provision has been approved, and after the implementing decrees have been issued, therefore probably not before a couple of years, a new benefit will arrive which will absorb the accompaniment and other currently existing aids for non self-sufficient elderly people. A reorganization comparable to that made for support for the birth rate with the introduction of the single allowance for children.

The measure

In particular, the provision establishes provisions for delegation to the government “for the protection of the dignity and promotion of living conditions, care and assistance of elderly people, through the recognition, reorganization, simplification and coordination, from a formal point of view and substantive, of the legislative provisions in force in the field of social, health and socio-medical assistance to the elderly population”.

The delegate

In particular, article 5 of the text provides for a delegation to the Government on the subject of policies for the economic sustainability and flexibility of long-term care and assistance services for the elderly and non self-sufficient elderly people. The law establishes that the government is delegated to “adopt, by 1 March 2024, on the proposal of the President of the Council of Ministers, the Minister of Labor and Social Policies and the Minister of Health, in agreement with the Ministers for Disabilities , for the family, the birth rate and equal opportunities, for European affairs, the south, cohesion policies and the Pnrr, for regional affairs and autonomy, university and research, education and merit and economy and finance, one or more legislative decrees aimed at ensuring the economic sustainability and flexibility of long-term care and assistance services for elderly people and non self-sufficient elderly people.

The universal performance

In particular, “in order to promote the progressive strengthening of welfare services in favor of non self-sufficient elderly people”, it is envisaged “the introduction, also on an experimental and progressive basis, for non self-sufficient elderly people who expressly opt for it, of a universal service graduated according to the specific assistance need and disbursable, at the choice of the beneficiary, in the form of a monetary transfer and personal services”. The new service, «when used, absorbs the carer’s allowance».

The bottom

A fund called “Fund for the universal benefit for non self-sufficient elderly people” is then set up at the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies, to which the resources deriving from any savings in health care costs are assigned, in whole or in part. from the implementation of this law on the strengthening of home care.

The tidying up

In order to promote the improvement, even progressively, of the qualitative and quantitative level of care and assistance work services in favor of non self-sufficient elderly people throughout the national territory, it is then envisaged «the recognition and reorganization of the concessions contributions and taxes, also through the remodulation of the rates and terms, within the financial resources available under current legislation, aimed at supporting the regularization of care work performed at the home of the non self-sufficient person, to support and promote the employment of quality in the social welfare sector.