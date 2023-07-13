Universitat Rovira i Virgili (URV) Experiences Surge in Demand as Students Choose the Institution as First Preference

Title: Increasing Demand: Universitat Rovira i Virgili Sees Surge in Student Applications for Next Academic Year

Subtitle: Health-related courses among the most sought-after degrees at URV

The Universitat Rovira i Virgili (URV) has received an overwhelming response from aspiring university students, with a total of 5,123 individuals choosing the institution as their first preference for the upcoming academic year. This figure translates to an average of 1.38 applications per new access degree place offered, reflecting the institution’s growing popularity among prospective students. It is worth noting that URV provides a total of 3,712 new access places, showcasing the university’s commitment to accommodating the increasing demand.

Overall, 4,411 students have been assigned to URV for the 2023-24 academic year, including affiliated centers. This represents a notable 5.4% increase compared to the previous academic year, where 4,174 students were assigned during the first assignment process. The number of assigned places now exceeds available spots, as not all students ultimately enroll, and subsequent assignment processes witness movement between degrees and universities.

These statistics, published by the Consell Interuniversitari de Catalunya, highlight the ongoing rise in demand for higher education. This trend has been consistently observed since the 2018-19 academic year, largely due to the cohort of individuals born in the early 2000s reaching the age of university access.

Measuring the admission and cut-off marks is crucial in understanding university pre-registration. The admission mark, which can reach up to 14, determines a student’s eligibility for a specific university. On the other hand, the cut-off mark signifies the admission mark of the last student assigned to a particular degree, taking into consideration the demand and the number of available places. URV’s Medicine, double degree in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology and Biotechnology, and degree in Mathematical Engineering and Physics continue to be the three courses with the highest cut-off grades. Medicine is also among the five degrees with the most competitive cut-off grades in the entire Catalan university system. Additionally, several other URV studies boast cut-off marks above 11, with more anticipated to exceed 10.

For those interested in exploring URV’s academic offerings and the respective cut-off marks for the 2023-24 academic year, the complete list can be accessed in an alphabetical order of degrees, ranked from highest to lowest grade, in a document provided by the institution.

Top 10 Most Requested Courses in First Preference at URV:

1. Medicine

2. Nursing (Tarragona campus)

3. Psychology

4. Nursing (Campus Terres de l’Ebre, Tortosa)

5. Physiotherapy

The field of health continues to dominate the list of preferred courses, with Medicine being one of the ten most requested courses across all universities in Catalonia. To meet the growing demand for Medicine, the number of available places will be increased from 125 to 137 for the next academic year, as stipulated by the Ministry of Universities. Nonetheless, the ratio of applicants to places in this program remains high at 4.70.

As the enrollment phase commences, first-year students who have been assigned a place in their first preference can enroll at URV between July 14 and July 19. Subsequently, on July 26 and 27, students assigned in other preferences will have the opportunity to secure their place at the institution.

URV continues to uphold its commitment to provide quality education and accommodate the increasing demand for higher education.

