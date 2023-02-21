Home Health University. Bernini: “Next year we will increase the places for the medical faculties by 20-30%. And on specializations: “It’s not a question of places but of attractiveness”
University. Bernini: "Next year we will increase the places for the medical faculties by 20-30%. And on specializations: "It's not a question of places but of attractiveness"

University. Bernini: “Next year we will increase the places for the medical faculties by 20-30%. And on specializations: “It’s not a question of places but of attractiveness”

“The 4% increase compared to 2023 is only a provisional estimate which will then be revised in comparison with the Regions and Universities. We assume an increase in places between 20 and 30%”. And on the specializations: “It’s not a question of jobs but of attractiveness. Today we register an excessive demand for some specializations, while others are almost deserted. So we risk having some completely inflated qualifications and, for example, not having personnel for medicine urgently”. Thus the minister of the University in an interview with Republic.

21 FEB

The places available for the Faculty of Medicine will increase starting from the next academic year. “The 4% increase compared to 2023 is only a provisional estimate which will then be revised in comparison with the Regions and Universities. We assume an increase in places between 20 and 30%”. This was confirmed by the minister of the University, Anna Maria Berniniin an interview with Republic.

“The novelty this year is the working group set up at the Miur with the main subjects involved, to reform access to health disciplines – the minister recalled -. We started immediately, we want things to change as early as next academic year . The technical roundtable serves precisely to find the synthesis between the different needs. We want to widen the entrance to Medicine but in a planned and sustainable way. I asked the working group to make a scrupulous analysis of the real and effective needs. Now it is premature give certain numbers, we will be able to start doing it in April when the work of the technical table will be concluded. And we keep in mind that the new members will be doctors in 6-8 years “.

As for the possible increase in specialization positions: “It is not a question of positions but of attractiveness – explains Bernini -. Today we register an excessive demand for some specializations, while others are almost deserted. So we risk having some completely inflated qualifications and, for example, not having personnel for emergency medicine. We want to intervene with the Ministry of Health on this. These are reforms that require time and resources, but which we must support”.

As for the admission test, Bernini recalls, “the new Tolcs will remain valid which, on the other hand, still have to demonstrate their effectiveness. First we measure ourselves with this method. Then, possibly, we question it. So I tell the students : you have more chances this year, make the most of them”.

February 21, 2023
