University, dark on Medicine posts. Minus 529: in Lombardy they drop by 39

University, dark on Medicine posts. Minus 529: in Lombardy they drop by 39

Fewer places for Medicine? At first glance it seems like a step backwards that clashes with recent proclamations. On a more in-depth look, however, two reasons emerge: compared to what happened several years ago, there are still more seats; and then, there’s a question of programming with different scenarios. On Friday evening, the Ministry of the University published the decree which defines – provisionally – the places available for access to degree courses in Medicine for the 2023/2024 academic year: places are down compared to 2022 /2023, with a decrease of a thousand overall.

In particular, there will be 14,211 places for candidates residing in Italy, ie 529 fewer than the previous year, while for candidates from non-EU countries residing abroad there will be 576, ie 560 fewer than the previous year.

