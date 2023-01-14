Catanzaro – “The favorable opinion of the Regional Council chaired by the Hon. Occhiuto for the master’s degree course in Veterinary Medicine at the University of Catanzaro is excellent news. Once implemented, it will be effective support for one of the crucial sectors of the fabric Calabrian production and will allow our young people, now forced to attend universities in other regions, to train in Calabria”. This is what the president of the regional council Filippo Mancuso affirms.

“Excellent news, consistent – adds Mancuso – with what was established a few months ago, when, at the end of a meeting between the undersigned, the regional councilor for agriculture Gallo, the rector of the Umg De Sarro, the sub commissioner for Sanità Esposito and professors Britti and Pugliese, each has made a commitment to do their part for the activation of the degree course, hopefully starting from the next academic year.The commitment requires that each institution involved contribute to the realization of the “Veterinary hospital, which constitutes the indispensable condition, according to the directives of the ‘Agency for the evaluation of the university system and research’ (Anvur), to obtain ministerial accreditation for the degree course”.

“We have convincedly adhered to the request of the University, shared by the Orders of Veterinary Doctors of Catanzaro, Cosenza, Crotone and Vibo – underlines the president of the Regional Council – ensuring our active intervention and the relative financial availability, because Calabria has many young passionate about animal husbandry and typical products and lacks veterinarians, a professional figure necessary for the valorisation of the important agro-forestry-pastoral heritage we have.But also because we believe that the new degree course will be able to be a significant added value for the Magna Graecia University, making its training offer more attractive and positively impacting the economic induced for Catanzaro and the central area of ​​Calabria”. “To overcome the current development gaps with the rest of the country, Calabria needs active policies of which the Region is giving ample demonstration. Active policies that aim to strengthen its productive fabric with measures in line with the accelerated technological transformations underway. In this direction, the investment to improve our intangible infrastructures is decisive, if we don’t want to stand still while the world runs on”.