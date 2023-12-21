University Hospital Complex of A Coruña Ranked 18th in Spain According to Healthcare Reputation Monitor

University Hospital Complex of A Coruña Ranked 18th in Spain by Healthcare Reputation Monitor

The University Hospital Complex of A Coruña has been recognized as the best hospital in Galicia and has secured the 18th spot among hospitals in Spain according to the Healthcare Reputation Monitor prepared by the consulting firm I buy.

The study, which included participation from 787 hospitals, both public and private, in Spain, saw Chuac competing with hospitals such as La Paz and Gregorio Marañón in Madrid or Clínic in Barcelona at a national level.

Additionally, within the study, Chuac’s Hospital Pharmacy ranked 5th place within its category and Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation came in 10th place among health services with the best projection in Spain.

Furthermore, cardiologist Marisa Crespo Leiro, head of the CHUAC Heart Failure Unit, achieved the ninth position in the state ranking with the best reputation by specialty.

The ranking, prepared this year through more than 5,200 surveys, takes into account the opinion of hospital managers and directors, doctors, nursing staff, as well as patient associations and journalists specialized in health matters. More than 1,000 indicators of quality and care performance were analyzed for this purpose.

