University Hospital in Algeciras Begins Adaptation Works for Nuclear Medicine Service, Introducing High-Tech PET-CT Equipment for Improved Tumor Detection

University Hospital in Algeciras Begins Adaptation Works for Nuclear Medicine Service

The University Hospital of Algeciras, also known as the “Tip of Europe,” has recently commenced the necessary adaptation works for its Nuclear Medicine Service. The installation of a PET-TAC machine, representing a significant advancement in the early detection of tumors, will soon become a reality. This state-of-the-art technology will enable medical professionals to plan the most suitable treatment options from the outset, thereby enhancing the chances of successful outcomes.

According to a statement by the Board, this development will bring high technology to the center, significantly elevating its capabilities. Eva Pajares, the territorial delegate of Health and Consumer Affairs, along with Javier Rodríguez Ros, the subdelegate of the Board in Campo de Gibraltar, Joseph Ignatius Landaluce, the mayor of Algeciras, and Fatima González, the manager of the Health Area, recently visited the hospital to observe the progress.

The investment for the PET-TAC machine amounts to 3.4 million euros, with an additional 460,000 euros allocated for the adaptation of the Nuclear Medicine Service. Historically, patients requiring PET-CT scans had to be referred to the Puerta del Mar hospital in Cádiz. However, once the installation is complete, the Nuclear Medicine Service in Algeciras will be able to administer approximately 650 annual tests to patients from the region and Ceuta, eliminating the need for them to travel to the capital of Cadiz.

The Positron emission tomography technology used in PET-TAC machines enables non-invasive diagnostic imaging examinations that measure the metabolic activity of the human body. In addition to oncology patients, other medical fields such as neurology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases could greatly benefit from these studies.

Simeon Ortega, the head of Nuclear Medicine at the Algeciras center, highlighted the various applications of this equipment, emphasizing its ability to determine the extension of tumors, assess treatment responses, and aid in early decision-making regarding appropriate treatment alternatives.

The adaptation works for the installation of the PET-TAC machine are estimated to take three months. During this period, the entire Nuclear Medicine Unit will be affected. As a result, patients requiring urgent scintigraphy will be referred to the Puerta del Mar University Hospital in Cádiz.

The territorial delegate and the managing director of the Area expressed their gratitude to the Nuclear Medicine staff at the Punta de Europa hospital for their cooperation and dedication. Some members of this team will be traveling to Cádiz to provide care to patients from Campo de Gibraltar who require scintigraphy during the adaptation works. They also extended their appreciation to the Management and Nuclear Medicine professionals at the Puerta del Mar hospital for their assistance.

The University Hospital of Algeciras is taking a significant step forward in improving healthcare services for the region and beyond. The installation of the PET-TAC machine will not only enhance the early detection of tumors but also contribute to more personalized and effective treatment plans.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

