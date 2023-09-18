University Hospital of Toledo Welcomes Third-Year Students of UCLM Medicine Degree

Starting today, the University Hospital of Toledo welcomes the first students of the third year of the UCLM Medicine Degree. The opening ceremony took place at the assembly hall of the Toledo University Hospital and was attended by various dignitaries including the rector of the University of Castilla-La Mancha, José Julián Garde, and the general director of Human Resources and Transformation of SESCAM, Iñigo Cortázar. In his speech, Cortázar emphasized the significance of this event, describing it as “historic” for the public health system of Castilla-La Mancha and the collaboration between the government and the regional University.

Cortázar also highlighted the commitment of President Emiliano García-Page to excellence in education, teaching, training, and research, as exemplified by the UCLM. He emphasized the strategic collaboration between the universities and the regional public health system, stating that together they can improve the lives of citizens in the region.

The students were congratulated for choosing the Teaching Unit of the Toledo University Hospital to complete their training in Medicine. Cortázar expressed his hope that they would carry out their future work activity in Castilla-La Mancha, contributing to making people’s lives better and healthier.

The University Hospital of Toledo has joined the teaching of the Degree in Medicine from the third year onwards in clinical subjects. This allows students to complete their entire degree in Albacete or Ciudad Real, or choose to study the first two years in those cities and continue the rest of their education at the Toledo University Hospital. This strategy aims to optimize the use of public assistance resources for teaching and reduce the student-teacher ratio in the Medicine Degree.

In addition to classroom and teaching spaces at the University Hospital, an exclusive space for the Undergraduate Teaching Unit will be created. The Ministry of Health has provided a space of 4,000 square meters in the hospital’s administrative building to accommodate exam classrooms, seminars, clinical skills and simulation laboratories, a library and study area, dining room, and other facilities.

Since September 2017, sixth-year students from the Faculty of Medicine of Albacete have been participating in clinical rotations at the Toledo University Hospital Complex. This collaboration between the government and the regional University has allowed the hospital to be considered a university. Over 200 students have already benefited from this arrangement.

This development marks an important milestone in the continued commitment to excellence in medical education and training in the region.

